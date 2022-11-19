Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews (5) spikes the ball past North Texas’ Aryn Johnson (23) and Sh’Diamond Holly (12) in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Katie Isenbarger spikes the ball past North Texas’ Taylor Litteken during the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win in the Conference USA tournament semifinals Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Western Kentucky volleyball team will play for a Conference USA Tournament championship on its home floor after a 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in Saturday’s semifinals at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Seniors Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger led the way as WKU (28-2) finished with a .494 hitting percentage on the day with 49 kills and six attack errors.
“Awfully good effort today, without question, against a really good North Texas team that we have a ton of respect for,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “We played really well. That’s the kind of performance you hope to have this time of year.
“ ... Overall not a lot to be upset with. That’s a pretty fantastic win.”
WKU came out efficient at the net, cruising to an easy win in the first set. A 9-2 run helped WKU open a 17-10 lead and the margin steadily increased from there.
The Hilltoppers had a .565 hitting percentage in the set with 14 kills and one attack error. Matthews led WKU with five kills in the set.
“It’s something we pride ourselves in,” Hudson said. “We are second or third in the country in hitting efficiency and every year we are one of the top hitting efficiency teams in the country. Our kids work really, really hard at it. They understand situations. They understand when they need to pull the trigger. They understand when they need to take care of it. To almost go a whole set without a hitting error, that is hard to do with an empty net with no one across the net from you.”
Matthews continued to be a force in set two as WKU continued its efficiency at the net. WKU had 15 kills – nine from Matthews and four from Isenbarger – leading by as many as 11 points in the second set.
“You want your seniors to rise to the occasion at these moments. Certainly (Matthews and Isenbarger) did that today. Those were just extraordinary numbers in the middle. We had 35 kills and hit over .700 combined with our two middle hitters.”
WKU never trailed in the third set, using a 11-4 spurt to build a 19-12 advantage. North Texas got as close as four, but the Hilltoppers were able to close it out – clinching the win with a kill from Paige Briggs.
Matthews led the way with 22 kills and a .778 hitting percentage. Isenbarger added 13 kills, while Callie Bauer finished with 42 assists.
“I think the most important part of it is our coverage,” Matthews said. “That is what gives us confidence because we know if we swing away we have someone behind us to cover our errors and keep us in play. I think that is a big part in our confidence.”
WKU will look to win its fourth straight Conference USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We couldn’t have asked for anything better than our fifth year coming back, playing in the conference championship on our home floor with our parents, our family and everyone that we love so much,” Isenbarger said. “It’s going to be really special.”{&end}