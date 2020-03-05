A strong second half Thursday helped Western Kentucky stay perfect at home this season.
The Lady Toppers overcame a one-point halftime deficit, got the offense going in the third quarter and moved to 12-0 at E.A. Diddle Arena with a 71-60 victory over Charlotte.
"I was proud of their effort in the second half," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "This team's shown a lot of resiliency, a lot of mental toughness, a lot of bounce back and this is just another example of really getting focused, really being tough and really playing together with a goal in mind coming out of halftime."
The victory came after WKU (21-7 overall, 13-4 Conference USA) had its 10-game winning streak snapped with a double-overtime loss at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. It also locks up a top-four seed and a first-round bye for next week's C-USA Tournament.
"It was really just important because, independent of the loss, it was an important game, period. Win or lose Saturday in Murfreesboro, this game was a huge game," Collins said. "It gives us another really good team in the top 100 -- almost a top 50 team -- and not just that, but just a really good team and we have to play well against these teams.
"We didn't play well all night long, but we played well when it mattered and did a good job finishing it off. It keeps us in the mix and gives us a shot."
The Lady Toppers struggled on the boards in the first half and trailed 30-29 at halftime. Charlotte (20-8, 11-6) led the rebounding battle 20-15 through the first two quarters and had nine offensive rebounds. Charlotte finished the game plus-eight on the boards and had 19 offensive rebounds.
WKU's offense came around in the second half against a 49ers team that entered Thursday's games allowing only 58.7 points per game -- the third-best mark in C-USA. It was a charge led by a 21-point half for Raneem Elgedawy, who finished with a career-high 29 points. She also finished with 16 of WKU's 30 rebounds in the game.
Her layup started a 9-2 run, which was capped off by a 3-pointer from Meral Abdelgawad to put the Lady Toppers up 38-32. WKU extended its lead to as much as 14 with 4:33 to play in the period on Elgedawy's second of three 3-pointers.
"We wanted to make sure we did a better job on the boards and the other really important part was, offensively in the first half, we had no player movement, no ball movement, and the type of defense Charlotte plays, you have to move the ball and you have to move players or you're not going to get open looks," Collins said. " ... I felt like in the second half we did a lot better moving players and moving the ball."
WKU also forced eight turnovers in the quarter and scored 12 of its 30 third-quarter points off of them, after forcing only three Charlotte turnovers in the first half.
"I think they hold their opponents to, like, 58 points, so we really had to score the basketball," WKU redshirt senior guard Alexis Brewer said. "But the most important thing was locking down on defense and we know our offense will come."
Whitney Creech scored the final four points of the third, including a jumper as time expired, to put the Lady Toppers up 59-46. Mariah Linney made a 3-pointer to open the fourth and Christian Hithe made a jumper over two minutes later to cut the deficit to single digits, but Elgedawy's third 3-pointer with 6:16 to play gave WKU a lead that would stay at double digits.
Elgedawy's triple started an 11-3 run that made it 70-54 -- WKU's largest lead -- with 3:12 to play. Elgedawy made two free throws to cap off the run before checking out with her fourth foul, but returned and made a free throw with 1:16 remaining to set a new career high. Nineteen of her 29 points came after picking up her third foul with 8:29 to play in the third. Elgedawy had scored 28 points in a game twice, with the most recent occurrence in the Jan. 30 win over FAU.
"After she picked up her third foul and I went to put her back in, I said, 'It's time for you to show up,' " Collins said. "She just nodded her head how she does that."
Abdelgawad finished with 13 points and Brewer had 12 for WKU, who will close out the regular season at home Saturday against Louisiana Tech. The Lady Toppers beat the Lady Techsters 84-75 in Ruston, La., on Feb. 6.
Despite giving up five offensive rebounds and forcing just one turnover in the first quarter, WKU took a 19-14 lead into the second. Back-to-back makes from Brewer -- the latter from beyond the arc -- gave the Lady Toppers an 11-8 lead with 7:05 remaining in the period, which they didn't give up until a Jazmin Harris putback with 6:10 to go in the second. Harris' bucket was part of a 10-2 49ers' run. Charlotte's lead grew to as much as five after a layup from Dara Pearson, before WKU cut the deficit to one entering halftime.
Hithe led Charlotte with 11 points and Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds. The 49ers will close out the regular season at home against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
WKU's regular-season finale against Louisiana Tech is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
