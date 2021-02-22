Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout performance at the plate at the Chattanooga Challenge, the league announced Monday.
Sullivan delivered a trio of home runs, 11 RBIs, eight hits and six runs on a .471 batting average in WKU’s opening weekend. With the help of Sullivan, the Hilltoppers made a 4-1 start on the 2021 season.
The Georgetown native recorded a three-hit, four RBI outing in the Tops’ first win over Indiana State before improving that mark the following day with four hits and five RBIs.
On the weekend, Sullivan racked up a .550 on-base percentage and a slugging rate of 1.000. She also made three pitching appearances.
Sullivan has earned weekly conference awards two other times in her career. She was named Hitter of the Week during the shortened 2020 campaign, and earned a Pitcher of the Week honor during her debut season in 2019.
WKU to debut new weekly streaming show 'Talkin' Tops' on Wednesday
WKU Athletics will debut this week “Talkin’ Tops presented by Final Finish,” a new weekly streaming show taking a look at a variety of WKU sports.
The show, which will stream each week at 6 p.m. Wednesday on WKU Athletics’ main Facebook page, will focus on sport programs that do not have a weekly coach show in-season.
Hosts Brett Williams and Tyler Eaton will conduct interviews each week with coaches and student-athletes from several WKU sports.
This week’s first show is slated to feature interviews from the baseball, softball, volleyball and women’s soccer programs.
WKU gives update on COVID-19 testing data
WKU Athletics provided some updated data Monday on its COVID-19 testing.
The athletics department's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has now fallen below 1% on nearly 15,000 tests since the 2020-21 school year began in August, WKU announced in a release.
In the winter months of December-February, WKU Athletics’ testing positivity rate is just 0.3% on nearly 7,000 tests.
