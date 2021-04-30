The Western Kentucky softball team's bats stayed hot as the visitors connected for 12 hits en route to a 9-1 win at FIU on Friday to open the series.
Kennedy Sullivan blasted two home runs and finished with four RBIs to lead four Hilltoppers to multi-hit games from Miami.
“A great team win tonight,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We played a very complete game from start to finish. Sullivan’s consistent performances at the plate have been key for our offense and provided a spark for our lineup.”
WKU claimed its third-straight win, improving to 21-11 on the season and 4-5 in Conference USA play. FIU is now 12-22 overall and 4-9 in league play.
Jordan Ridge connected for the first of her two hits on the day in her second at bat, bringing Kennedy Sullivan to the plate. Sullivan sent a 2-2 pitch out of the park for a quick 2-0 WKU lead. Smith followed with a walk before Maddie Bowlds and Brylee Hage singled to load the bases. Taylor Davis reached on an error that scored Smith for a 3-0 Hilltopper lead before the squad ever took the field.
J. Rivera knocked in FIU's only run in the bottom of the frame.
After all nine Hilltoppers made a plate appearance in the opening inning, Ridge connected for a one-out single in the top of the second before Sullivan connected for her second home run of the game to push the WKU advantage to 5-1.
The multi-homer game is the first of Sullivan’s career. Sullivan has now hit a home run in three consecutive games.
WKU added three more runs in the top of the fourth for an 8-1 lead. After Sullivan led off the frame with a walk, Smith and Bowlds followed with base hits. Two batters later, a Kennedy Foote double down the left field line scored Bowlds and Smith. Davis also scored during a fielder’s choice play that ended the inning.
WKU added its ninth run in the top of the seventh as Webster and Carter sent back-to-back doubles to the grass for the final 9-1 tally.
Sullivan pitched four innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out four. Nunn came on in relief following a lightning delay and worked the final three frames, allowing just two hits while striking out a pair. Sullivan earned the win while Nunn earned her second save of the season.