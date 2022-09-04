HONOLULU – Questions surrounded Western Kentucky’s offense in the offseason with so much production gone from last year’s record-setting team – would it be able to replicate that, or even come close?
The Hilltoppers have been solid with the ball in their hands through two games this season, but the real star of the show early on has been WKU’s defense.
First-year WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has changed things up in 2022 and it’s paid dividends so far. The Hilltoppers had a six-turnover performance in Saturday’s 49-17 victory over Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.
“They’ve done a really good job,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the game. “You look at tonight – we played a lot of different players on defense. I think of our defensive front – they were in the backfield all night, which was great to see. The quarterback was pressured all night. As long as you do that, you’re going to win a lot of football games.
"It’s early in the season, it’s nice to get these two wins, but we’ve got a long season ahead of us and we’ve got to keep it rolling.”
WKU (2-0) had several big plays on defense in its victory over the Rainbow Warriors (0-2). The Hilltoppers turned the six turnovers forced – five interceptions and a fumble on a kickoff return forced by Niko Cooper and recovered by Matthew Flint – into 28 of its 49 points in the game. For the second straight game, WKU had a pick-six – this time on a 38-yard return from Juwuan Jones. WKU put pressure on the three quarterbacks Hawaii rotated in during the game, and finished with eight tackles for loss, two sacks and six quarterback hurries. WKU also had three pass breakups as it limited Hawaii to 266 yards passing, as well as just 94 rushing.
Will Ignont led the Hilltoppers with eight tackles, including half a tackle for loss, and three – JaQues Evans, Dominique Bradshaw and Kahlef Hailassie – each finished with five tackles. Evans and Hailassie each had two tackles for loss and a sack in the win. Kaleb Oliver came away with two of WKU’s five interceptions, while the others went to B.J. Wagner, Upton Stout and Jones.
“It all works together. Pass rush and coverage go hand in hand – that’s what we say all the time,” Oliver said after the game. “Whether it’s a coverage sack and the guy actually gets to the quarterback and gets him down, or whether they’re rushing him and he has to get the ball out quick and we get the tips and overthrows as we see today – it just goes hand in hand, whether it shows up on the stat sheet or not. We say there are star players and there’s star makers.”
Oliver said the team has a “bend and not break” motto right now. It allowed six pass plays of 15 or more yards to Hawaii and two rushes of over 10 yards – none of those plays were scoring plays, though one helped a second-quarter scoring drive and another was part of a fourth-quarter scoring drive, when the game was essentially out of reach.
It came after a season-opening 38-27 win over Austin Peay the previous week at Houchens-Smith Stadium in which it forced four turnovers that turned into 21 points – WKU currently leads the nation with 10 turnovers gained after finishing second in the category last year with 31. The Hilltoppers got pressure on the opposing offense in that game, too, with seven tackles for loss, five sacks and four quarterback hurries.
WKU allowed some big plays in that game – like 44-yard and 24-yard scoring passes from Mike DiLiello to Drae McCray – that helped keep the Governors in it.
“Our ultimate challenge is not giving up the big plays every week,” Summers said leading up to the Hawaii game. “ …. I am excited about being able to see the guys with the number of takeaways and guys being able to create – particularly on third downs – some explosives for us and to be able to play complementary football with the offense.”
WKU’s next challenge – and a big step up in competition– will come after a bye week against Big Ten foe Indiana, which beat the Hilltoppers 33-31 last season in Bowling Green and opened its 2022 season Friday with a 23-20 win over Illinois. Kickoff for WKU’s Sept. 17 game against the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.