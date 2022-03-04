Tyson Summers has relationships already in place with much of Western Kentucky's football staff, and early on in his time as the team's defensive coordinator, he's trying to build relationships with his players.
Summers was promoted to defensive coordinator on Feb. 23, just over a month after the announcement he had joined the Hilltopper coaching staff.
"I'd like to think as we move forward our opportunities are going to be relationship-based," Summers said. "I think that's where you start. I think young people today can appreciate that and respect that, and the more that you're able to build off of those relationships, then you're able to continue to move into things that do go into your system, things that go into technique, things that go into fundamentals, and trying to be clear and concise with your teaching as we go through it. My experience in the past really goes back to being able to try to do the best job you can do with the players and building relationships, and then building them within the system you've got.
"We certainly want to be able to be a team that is known to play good defense, obviously, and we feel like that is going to be a huge part of winning. We want to make sure we're eliminating explosives, we want to make sure we're getting lost-yardage plays, we want to make sure that we increase red-zone stops, we want to make sure we're getting takeaways and we want to make sure we're really efficient on third and fourth down. Those become primary goals for us in trying to get to where we want to be. Again, if you're not able to build relationships and build a certain trust factor, I think it gets harder to do those things."
Head coach Tyson Helton announced the hiring of Summers on Jan. 21 as the team's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach -- a title that didn't last long.
Shortly thereafter, defensive coordinator Maurice Crum left to become co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ole Miss, and Summers was promoted to WKU's defensive coordinator.
His relationship with WKU's head coach started well before this year, however. Summers was on staff at UAB from 2007-11, where he worked with Helton. Helton's father, Kim Helton, had coached Summers' father, Andy Summers, at Florida as well, the new defensive coordinator said. Summers also coached WKU co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lankford, and has connections with others who had previously worked at WKU.
"I do have a longstanding relationship with a lot of these guys that goes back to our time at UAB together," Summers said. "Obviously coach Helton and I were together for five years, had a great relationship, had a common respect in coaching together and we're good friends -- good family friends -- at the same time.
"It was interesting -- the first day I can remember coming on my interview and seeing Zach Lankford, the O-line coach, who was a special teams demon for me for four years. I gave him a big hug. A number of people within it, connections that we've been able to have. Jimmy Lindsey, who was a former defensive line coach here -- great person, great friend of mine -- obviously being able to communicate with me about the opportunity and some of the things he had been able to feel like were great about Western Kentucky. Coach Helton and I were able to get on the phone, start a conversation about the opportunity to come here and it's moved pretty quickly since then, but it's been great."
Summers most recently served as a defensive analyst for Florida last fall, but before that was defensive coordinator at Colorado in 2019-20, and was in a quality control role at Georgia in 2018. He served as Georgia Southern’s head coach the two seasons prior, after working as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2015 and the defensive coordinator at UCF in 2014. He was at UCF from 2012-14.
Now he is the third defensive coordinator in four seasons under Helton.
Clayton White was the program's defensive coordinator in Helton's first two seasons, before leaving for the same position at South Carolina -- where Lindsey works as defensive line coach.
Crum was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. WKU went 9-5 and saw defensive improvements throughout much of last fall -- the Hilltoppers allowed 29.4 points per game, and during its seven-game winning streak to close out the regular season, allowed no more than 21 points in any game.
Since taking over, Summers says he's been trying to build relationships with the players in each position group -- he says he had already started that with the safeties after his hiring -- and is hoping to get better evaluations of his personnel when the team gets on the field for spring practices.
"It's an interesting conversation really because coming here, the defense that coach White had kind of brought with him was a defense that I had been in in years prior. There's a lot of the two systems that marry up and marry together, and there are some subtle differences within them, but I think as we try to move forward the big piece is how fast can we evaluate what our strengths and weaknesses are," Summers said. "We can have a system in place, so to speak, but to put a square peg in a round hole, I don't think that's the right answer.
"The quicker and the better job we can do of evaluating our strengths and weaknesses and evaluate really the depth of our players and what they're going to have the best opportunity to be successful at, I really think that's going to give us the platform to see where our system kind of takes us."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season with an Aug. 27 game against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.