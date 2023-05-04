Scott Swegan has been named Western Kentucky's senior associate athletic director for communications/marketing, WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart announced on Wednesday.
Swegan will be responsible for overseeing both the athletic media relations/communications and marketing departments at WKU. He will also help manage WKU’s partnership with Learfield IMG College and aid in developing the overall brand strategy for WKU athletics.
Swegan comes to WKU by way of Stanford where he is the director of communications. He is currently the lead communications contact for football, men’s golf and women’s golf for the Cardinal. Swegan also assists in strategy setting and management for the communications department.
Prior to his time at Stanford, Swegan was an assistant director of media relations at the University of Texas between March 2016 and April 2019. He served as the secondary contact for Longhorn football in addition to leading communications efforts for track & field/cross country and the historic Texas Relays.
Swegan started his career at his alma mater, Bowling Green State University, as a full-time employee in 2014. He served as the primary football communications contact, leading the staff to a 2014 Football Writers Association of America Super 11 Award. He developed communication plans for three straight MAC Championship games in addition to four consecutive bowl game appearances.
The Ohio native has promoted multiple NCAA golf national champions, three National Football Foundation award winners, six bowl teams, four conference championship games, 12 academic All-Americans in football, three Pac-12 Women’s Golfers of the Year and four straight McCormack Medal winners, given to the world’s top women’s amateur golfer.
Swegan was recognized nationally to the College Sport Communicators 30 Under 30 list in November 2022. He graduated from BGSU in August 2014 with a degree in Sport Management with a minor in Entrepreneurship.
Scott and his wife, Paris, have one daughter, Kennedy.
