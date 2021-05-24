Western Kentucky sophomore Jackson Swiney has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league announced Monday.
The honor marks the first time a Hilltopper has been selected to the C-USA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.
Swiney, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in accounting, owns a 3.97 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on six occasions.
Swiney has also played an important role on the field during the 2021 season, appearing in 38 games (36 starts) while tallying 16 runs, 15 RBIs, 13 walks and nine doubles.
Swiney and the Hilltoppers are set to open the Conference USA Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against third seed No. 17 Southern Miss on Wednesday at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.
C-USA All-Academic Team
- David McCabe, Charlotte
- Mitchell Hartigan, Florida Atlantic
- Steven Casey, FIU
- Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech
- Steele Netterville, Louisiana Tech
- Adam Link, Middle Tennessee
- Kyle Battle, Old Dominion
- Bradley Gneiting, Rice
- Drew Boyd, Southern Miss
- Hunter Stanley, Southern Miss
- Jackson Swiney, WKU