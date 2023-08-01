It was already a season of transition for Willie Taggart Jr.
The son of former star Hilltoppers quarterback and later head coach Willie Taggart transferred from Florida Atlantic – joining WKU prior to spring practice in a crowded quarterback room that including returning preseason player of the year Austin Reed.
As fall camp opens, Taggart is making a move again – this time going from quarterback to wide receiver. After serving as FAU’s backup QB last season, he will now get a chance to make an impact at a new position.
“It’s been exciting,” he said. “It’s been a new chapter to turn the page on. Just like anything in life, it is another read and react then adapt type of moment. Now that we are in the thick of it, I am ready to get going.”
WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Taggart has a chance to really play a big role in his new position.
“The job of the head coach is where does everybody probably give you the best opportunity,” Helton said. “I think we made the transition with Willie at receiver because he is a really good athlete and can help us in that area – let him compete there. Willie is a great young man. He’s a smart young man. We can always move Willie back to quarterback if need be. He knows that.
“... At any point and time we can throw him right back to quarterback and not miss a beat.”
When first approached about the position change, Taggart said it led to lots of thinking and talks with his family to help to see a different side, a new perspective on the potential transition.
“I know if I was just thinking about it for myself, that was my dream and everything, but after sitting down and talking with my family and my coach, I started thinking about it like a man making a business decision,” Taggart said. “At some point, you’ve just got to get on the field and make something happen.
“I’m still able to play the sport I love. That was really the end discussion with it. Do you want to keep trying to play that one spot and be known for that or do you want to be a football player? At the end of the day, I love football.”
Taggert said so far the transition has been smooth.
“It was good to understand them, know their strengths and weaknesses,” Taggart said. “Coming from quarterback, knowing the offense, I feel like that has helped me know what to do right away.”
He also credits a veteran WR corps that includes Malachi Corley and Dalvin Smith helping with the transition.
“My first play I was able to make in PRPs (player-run practices), they came up to me and bragged about how good I was doing,” Taggart said. “They were uplifting me and telling me how talented I was, complimenting me left and right. I can’t even think of the words, just so many emotions – so much positivity and gratitude. You love that feeling when you are loved like that.”
As fall camp opens on Wednesday, Taggart will look to continue to learn on the job as he looks at an offense he already knows from a different perspective.
“I still feel myself out there trying to train my brain and my body how I would as a quarterback,” Taggart said. “Before every snap, I’m getting the play call, analyzing the field, looking at the depths of the safeties. … I think it has helped tremendously because it’s like playing two positions in one.”
As for his goals in his first season at WKU, Taggert said he doesn’t have any specific statistical benchmarks.
“Every year, I just want to be the best teammate I can be,” Taggart said. “I want to be the best player I can be. Whatever opportunity presents itself, I want to make the most of it.”
And if the chance to quarterback came up again?
“If that opportunity presents itself, then I will transition back to that and try to operate the best that I can for my team,” Taggart said. “As of now, the door that is completely wide open is receiver and I want to be the best version of that I can be.”