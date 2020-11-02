Look through the Western Kentucky football record books, and Willie Taggart's name will show up frequently.
But when the former Hilltopper player and coach hosts WKU on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla., in his new position as Florida Atlantic's head coach, there won't be sentimental moments or anything special in store.
"Just like any other ball game, to be honest with you. I've done that before. It's going to be like any other game," Taggart said Monday. "But I'm with the Owls, baby.
" ... Trust me, they're not going to be sentimental about beating us."
Taggart starred at quarterback for the Hilltoppers from 1995-98, setting 11 program records during his time, and had his jersey retired on Oct. 23, 1999. In each of his last two seasons, Taggart – who was recruited by Jim Harbaugh to play for his father, Jack – was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top player in I-AA football. He's one of just four in the program to have his jersey retired, and he also was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
For the following eight years after his playing career, Taggart worked as an assistant coach at WKU. During the 2002 national championship season, he was the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
He went to Stanford to work as the running backs coach for three seasons under Jim Harbaugh, before returning to WKU ahead of the 2010 season as the program's 17th head coach. The Hilltoppers, playing in the early part of the transition to becoming an FBS program, entered the season on a 20-game losing streak and dropped their first six games of the season.
WKU finished 2-10 that fall, and followed it with a 7-5 mark in 2011 to become bowl eligible for the first time. The Hilltoppers went 7-5 the following season and were invited to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl – the program's first bowl invitation – but Taggart accepted the same position at South Florida and departed before the game was played.
"I think he's the one that, from a Division I mindset, put Western Kentucky on the map," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "I'll tell you, I like Willie Taggart, I like Willie Taggart – he's a good man. Willie does a really good job recruiting. His connections in Florida are spectacular, and I really think he was kind of (one of) the first coaches that brought in some really good talent that you can go compete on a national stage with."
The Hilltoppers went 8-4 in 2013 under Bobby Petrino, 8-5 in 2014 under Jeff Brohm and 11-2 in the 2015 regular season under Brohm. WKU, ranked 25th in 2015, was matched up with Taggart and South Florida for the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.
"Willie left here – and I don't mind saying it – he left some really talented football players," Helton said. "Coach Petrino was able to play with those guys and when coach Brohm became the head coach and I was here, some of those guys were still here. I like to think we recruited well, too, when I was here and coach Brohm was here, but that just shows you the foundation that (Taggart) built. He will always have a very fond place in the heart of Western Kentucky."
Helton was the offensive coordinator at WKU during the 2014 and '15 seasons, so he was helping run an offense for a Hilltopper team that put up 45 points in a 10-point victory over the Bulls to close 2015.
Helton left to become the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach at USC from 2016-17, before moving to an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach role at Tennessee in 2018. He returned to WKU as the team's head coach in 2019 and the Hilltoppers sit at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA play this season.
Taggart was the head coach at Oregon in 2017 and the head coach at Florida State for 2018-19, where he went 9-12 before being fired. FAU hired the former Hilltopper as the team's head coach to replace Lane Kiffin, who departed for Ole Miss.
FAU is currently 2-1, with its only loss to now-No. 16 Marshall. Helton sees similarities between Taggart's team in his first year now at FAU, and that 2015 South Florida team that WKU beat in the bowl game when Taggart met up with his alma mater.
"We were two evenly matched teams. We were two really good football teams, to be honest with you – two really good offenses – and I just remember the speed that was on the field and how hard his players played," Helton said. "We were fortunate to come out with a bowl victory there, but I see the same thing on film again at FAU. His players play hard for him, they're talented and they expect to win, so it'll be a good challenge for us but one we're looking forward to taking on."
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT at FAU Stadium.
