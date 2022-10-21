Western Kentucky running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) runs the ball in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Will Ignont (23) watches UAB’s offensive line up in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker JaQues Evans (3) shakes his finger in celebration after breaking up a pass to UAB wide receiver Dexter Boykin (8) in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (12) celebrates intercepting the ball in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) hands the ball off to running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Upton Stout (21) celebrates a tackle in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Joey Beljan (89) in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Maybe he was just pandering to the hometown crowd, but DJ Diesel, who is better known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, called it when he stepped on the stage set up in South Lawn on Friday evening – “UAB is going down.”
After the on-campus pregame concert, Western Kentucky forced four turnovers and shut out UAB in the second half for a 20-17 win at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Big win for our team tonight,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Cannot say enough about our defense – they were fantastic against a really, really good UAB offense. Time after time they showed up, they came up with turnovers and tackles for loss and that’s how you win, is by playing great defense. We were not pretty by any means offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot at times and it made it harder on our defense, but at the end of the day we found a way to win and you know my saying – celebrate all wins. We’re going to celebrate this win.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks about the Hilltoppers' 20-17 win over UAB on Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
UAB (4-3 overall, 2-2 Conference USA) struck fast on its first possession and took advantage of a short field from a WKU (5-3, 3-1) turnover to collect its touchdowns, but outside of that, the Hilltoppers were able to limit the Blazers’ offense.
WKU forced four turnovers, including three fumbles and a crucial late interception from Kahlef Hailassie, while holding UAB to 324 yards of offense, including 96 passing. The Blazers were just 4-for-11 on third downs. JaQues Evans had nine tackles – one for loss – a breakup and a fumble recovery. Talique Allen added a forced fumble, while Hailassie forced a fumble and recovered one, in addition to his interception. Brodric Martin also forced a fumble that was recovered by Juwuan Jones.
Jacob Zeno had 33 yards and a touchdown on 3-of-10 passing with an interception for UAB in relief of Dylan Hopkins, who had 63 yards and a score on 2-of-2 passing. DeWayne McBride – the nation’s leader in rushing yards per game entering Friday – had 197 yards on 24 attempts, but fumbled twice.
“We came out and we had one mindset, we had one goal – everybody plays on the same page no matter what happens,” Evans said. “We all keep playing.”
Western Kentucky's Kahlef Hailassie and Jaques Evans talk about the Hilltoppers' defense in its 20-17 win over UAB on Friday at Houchens-Smith…
Offensively, the Hilltoppers took what UAB gave them. WKU finished with 352 yards – 128 passing and 224 rushing. Austin Reed had 128 yards on 14-of-23 passing and ran in two touchdowns. Davion Ervin-Poindexter saw most of the early action on the ground in place of an injured Kye Robichaux – he’s week-to-week – while freshman L.T. Sanders showed out with 120 yards on 16 carries.
“Our game plan going into this was they’re a 3-2 box and they drop eight and they kind of dare you to run the ball because they’ve got freaks in the box. Their linebackers and D-linemen are really good and they’re betting on you not being able to run the ball on them and they also don’t want to get hit with deep plays,” Reed said. “We knew this game was going to be one of those. Coach (Ben) Arbuckle was pretty clear. He’s like, ‘Hey man, this isn’t going to be one of those stat-popping games and this or that,’ and I was clear with him – ‘Hey, I don’t care, let’s just go get a win however we’ve got to do it.’ ”
Both teams were sloppy in the first half, but UAB entered the break with a 17-10 lead, despite two turnovers to that point.
On the visitors’ third play, Hopkins connected with Samario Rudolph for a 59-yard touchdown.
WKU – which had an opportunity to get on the board its second possession, but Bryaden Narveson missed a 49-yard field goal attempt – took advantage of one of UAB’s turnovers late in the first quarter and turned it into an early second-quarter score. The Hilltoppers capped off a four-play, 47-yard drive with a 20-yard keeper from Reed to knot things up 7-all.
The Blazers took the lead the ensuing possession with a 36-yard field goal from Matt Quinn, and extended it with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Zeno to Fred Farrier II to make it 17-7. The play was set up when Jaylen Key forced a fumble on a run by Ervin-Poindexter and Fish McWilliams recovered.
WKU made it a one-score game by halftime with a 47-yard field goal from Narveson with 1:41 on the clock.
The Hilltoppers got within four on their first possession of the second half with a 44-yard kick from Narveson to cap a 13-play, 53-yard drive that took over six and a half minutes.
On UAB’s ensuing drive, Hailassie forced McBride to fumble. It was recovered by Evans, who returned it 29 yards to the UAB 6-yard line to set up an eventual 1-yard keeper from Reed to give WKU the 20-17 lead.
Western Kentucky's Austin Reed and Davion Ervin-Poindexter talk about the Hilltoppers' 20-17 win over UAB on Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltopper defense held steady, but the Blazers had a solid opportunity to at least tie the game midway through the final quarter. UAB reached the WKU 10 and faced third-and-9, but Hailassie picked off a pass attempt from Zeno with 5:06 remaining.
“In the first quarter, they ran that same concept – post wheel. They ran that same concept, we were in that same coverage, so one of the routes was kind of open already, but they didn’t get a chance to throw it because we had got a sack,” Hailassie said. “I knew that was one of their favorite goal-line routes they like to do. When they got down there on the goal line, they gave us that same formation and we were in the same coverage they ran it in, so I wanted to bait him. I knew the route was coming, so I wanted to bait him and run with the post, then I ended up falling off on the wheel and I picked the ball off.”
WKU had six rushes to set up three kneel downs that closed the 20-17 victory. The first three of those rushes all gave WKU a fresh set of downs – Sanders had runs of 10, 32 and 10 yards.
“We knew we had to run to win, and that last drive was the epitome of run to win,” Helton said. “We had several explosive runs, kept the chains moving, were able to run the clock out.
“What a great defense UAB has. They don’t give up a lot of explosive plays. We went in with the mindset we needed to run the football and try to control the clock. I knew if our defense could have the night they were having, that if we just didn’t screw it up offensively – which several times we tried to screw it up – but at the end of the day we made a great drive at the end to run the clock out. Very proud of our football team. You’re going to have those gritty wins during the season and we needed to have a gritty win against this football team because you weren’t going to beat them any other way.”
UAB is scheduled to travel to FAU next week, while the Hilltoppers remain home to face North Texas in a 2:30 p.m. homecoming game.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.