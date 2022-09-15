Western Kentucky will face a step up in competition Saturday on the road.
The Hilltoppers, who had a bye and extra week to prepare, face Indiana at 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. WKU is looking for its first win over a Big Ten program since it moved to the FBS ranks.
“They’re a good football team. They’re doing a really good job,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “You look at all three phases, they look pretty stout, pretty strong in all three phases. It’s going to take our best game, for sure, to go win."
Both teams enter the contest 2-0 – WKU has victories over Austin Peay and at Hawaii, while the Hoosiers beat Illinois and Idaho in Bloomington, Ind.
The Hilltoppers lost 33-31 to Indiana last year at Houchens-Smith Stadium in the first of a three-game series and are 0-4 all-time against Indiana dating back to the first meeting in 2008. WKU has not beaten a Big Ten team since joining the FBS ranks, despite a handful of attempts – WKU has also faced Illinois twice, Wisconsin once and Michigan State once in that period. WKU has had some success against Power Five programs during its FBS era, though. With a 45-19 victory at Arkansas in 2019, Helton became the program’s fourth head coach during that time frame to beat a Power Five team. Jeff Brohm beat Vanderbilt in 2015, Bobby Petrino beat Kentucky in 2013 and Willie Taggart beat Kentucky in 2012.
Despite playing last year, both teams look drastically different entering Saturday’s meeting.
Offensively, Indiana is averaging 29 points and 399 yards of offense through its first two games with new offensive coordinator Walt Bell. The Hoosiers are quarterbacked by Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, who has thrown for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 44-of-81 passing with two interceptions.
“Good player, accurate quarterback, has good timing, understands where the ball is supposed to go, seems to have full command of the offense,” Helton said. “The last game they played with Idaho, it was raining in that game so it’s tough – the ball’s wet and all those things – but I still thought he threw the ball extremely well. It’ll be a challenge for our secondary for sure. We’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback, try to get him off his spots and try to get the ball out. He’s a good player and I’ve been impressed in the first two games.”
His top targets so far have been Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews Jr., who have 15 catches for 199 yards and 10 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, respectively. Shaun Shivers has led the rushing attack with 183 yards and two scores on 35 carries. The Hoosiers have also allowed Bazelak to be sacked only once – the Hilltoppers have seven sacks and 10 quarterback hurries through their first two games with Tyson Summers as defensive coordinator.
“They’ve got a quality offense,” Summers said. “They’ve got really two or three quality, experienced quarterbacks. Obviously a very talented play caller in the new offensive coordinator, a veteran offensive line, two or three backs that are really tough to be able to tackle and bring down – we’re going to have to have multiple guys be able to get into gang tackles for those. A quality group at receiver – guys that can hit you over the top, guys that are explosive – and I think they’ve got a lot of depth there. They’ve got two tight ends that they play with a good bit. I think they’ve got a very good offense.”
The Hilltopper defense – which is allowing 22 points per game – has helped a new-look offense through two games. WKU has forced 10 takeaways and scored 49 of its 87 points off turnovers this season.
“I feel like we’re a big family as a team,” said cornerback Dominique Bradshaw, who has seven tackles, including 0.5 for loss. “Offense might need to pick us up and vice versa with us picking up the offense. With us being so tight-knit, we want it for our brothers and we’ll do whatever to see each other succeed.”
Austin Reed has thrown for 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 41-of-64 passing with two interceptions, and 11 different players have caught passes, led by Daewood Davis’ 11 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown and Malachi Corley’s nine receptions for 73 yards and three touchdowns. WKU has averaged 124 yards rushing and rotated a trio of backs – Kye Robichaux, Jakairi Moses and Davion Ervin-Poindexter, an Indiana transfer who has led the group with 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
“Bottom line is that we’re excited about this opportunity coming up here with Western Kentucky coming to Bloomington,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Tyson Helton’s done a great job there. No. 1 offense in the nation last year, won their bowl game in a dominant way and played really aggressive on defense – have got a lot of athletes that do a tremendous job. They’ve got a tremendous quarterback who transferred in that’s won a national championship in his pedigree and a lot of talented receivers and running backs and a good offensive line – really good group up front without question. Very well-coached defensively. They cause a lot of takeaways, a lot of disruption.”
Indiana has allowed only 21 points per game this season, and gave up 12 late to Idaho after coming back to go up 29-10 early in the fourth – the Hoosiers trailed 10-0 at half of that game. Senior linebacker Cam Jones has a team-high 19 tackles, and freshman outside linebacker Dasan McCullough has turned heads early with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in two games.
“They’re going to play hard, they’re physical, they look good,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Coach Allen does a great job over there. I remember last year, they were super disciplined, played hard, gave us a lot of trouble, so I expect the same exact thing. They’re going to be ready to play their third home game in a row, their fans are going to be ready to go, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere against a really, really good team.”
WKU is scheduled to return to Houchens-Smith Stadium the following week to open Conference USA play Sept. 24 against Florida International.
The Hoosiers are a 6½-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which is set to be televised nationally on Big Ten Network.