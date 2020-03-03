Bowling Green native and Austin Peay junior Terry Taylor is the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Taylor, also named to First-Team All-OVC, is the first Governor to be named the league’s top player since the 2006-07 season.
Voted as the OVC Preseason Player of the Year, the former Bowling Green High School standout has won a league-record eight OVC Player of the Week honors. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward finished the regular season averaging 21.4 points and 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
He’s among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (10th), double-doubles (ninth, 16), offensive rebounding (ninth, 4.03 per game). Taylor is one of four players in Division-I currently averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds and the only player in the nation leading his conference in both scoring and rebounding.
Taylor has started every game in his three seasons in Clarksville, Tenn. and has 1,869 career points and 921 rebounds.
Taylor was a four-time Region 4 champion for the Purples and led BGHS to its first state championship in 2017. He was an AP First-Team All-State selection and earned KHSAA Sweet 16 MVP honors after averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds in the tournament.
