Western Kentucky earned a 7-4 win in its series opener against Florida International on Friday night at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers used strong pitching – including a career-high 11 strikeouts from Devyn Terbrak – and timely hitting to collect their second consecutive win and third in the past four outings.
“Devyn (Terbrak) did a great job today,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We scored two runs in the first inning, got a little help there, and we took advantage of it. He just went out there and filled the strike zone up – 11 strikeouts and no walks. We talked about how important it was to win the free-base war today, and I thought he was outstanding. Hunter (Crosby) and Logan (Bowen) both did a great job too, getting three quality innings out of the bullpen was great to see.”
Terbrak earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing six hits and four runs (three earned) while racking up 11 strikeouts and not allowing a walk in six innings to pick up his team-high fifth win of the season. Crosby entered in the seventh, recording a strikeout while not allowing a hit in a scoreless inning. Bowen closed out the final two innings, earning his first save of the season after surrendering just one hit and striking out three.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers tallied seven hits and two walks. Tristin Garcia led the way, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Ty Crittenberger and Brian McAuliffe each recorded home runs in the contest.
The Hilltoppers were set to continue their series against FIU on Saturday at Nick Denes Field.