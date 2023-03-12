Western Kentucky senior right-hander Devyn Terbrak fired a no-hitter to lead the Hilltoppers to a 3-0 win over South Dakota State on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
This marks the first Hilltopper no-hitter since March 3, 2009, that saw four different pitchers combine for a no-hit effort in a 15-0 win against Kentucky Wesleyan with a 10-run rule that ended following the conclusion of the seventh inning.
Terbrak set a new career-high with 14 strikeouts, besting the 11 he notched last season against FIU on April 8, 2022.
“Been doing this so long, I cannot even remember the last time I was really a part of one,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “Great job by him, great job by our defense making a couple plays. (Aidan) Gilroy makes a really good play on a slow roller, (Drew) Reckart at short had a couple plays, Lukas (Farris) is digging a couple balls out of the dirt on first base, so just a lot of things go into it, but he had good stuff, he was around the zone and it is always fun to be a part of that because they do not happen very often.”
In his fourth consecutive Sunday start, Terbrak earned his first collegiate no-hitter in his second complete game, only allowing one walk and one hit batter on base. With the win, the senior moved to 2-1 on the season and got the 11th win of his collegiate career.
“It was unbelievable,” Terbrak said in a news release. “I did it in high school, but doing it at a Division I level is crazy. I was feeling good. I just think throughout the years, I have just been working and working harder this year more than ever just trying to get better and let everything play out how it does.”
The Hilltoppers tallied seven hits to score three runs. Brett Blomquist had the lone multi-hit day going 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Camden Ross and Tristin Garcia knocked a double each.
The Hilltoppers will host their third straight midweek game against Austin Peay on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.