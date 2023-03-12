Hilltoppers host Dayton
Western Kentucky’s Devyn Terbrak delivers a pitch during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton on Feb. 19 at Nick Denes Field.

 Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky senior right-hander Devyn Terbrak fired a no-hitter to lead the Hilltoppers to a 3-0 win over South Dakota State on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.