Three members of the Western Kentucky soccer team have earned postseason Conference USA awards, the league announced Tuesday.
Lyric Schmidt was named to the All-Conference First Team, Alexis Bach was named to the All-Conference Third Team and Abby Davis was tabbed to the All-Freshman Team.
Schmidt previously was named to the All-Conference Second Team in 2020 and has earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team for the past two seasons. The fifth-year captain has been the leader of the WKU backline that has allowed just 12 goals all season for a 0.67 goals against average. That mark leads the league and is currently the second-best average in school history, as well as top 30 in the country. Schmidt scored the game-winning goal against Charlotte on her senior night.
Bach has a 0.68 goals against average on the season, which is the second-best average of any goalkeeper in the conference and is a top-40 mark in the country. Her six clean sheets are the fourth-most in the league and her 81.0 save percentage is third best. In just two seasons at WKU, Bach has the fifth-most career saves at WKU and currently has the second-best career goals against average.
Davis has been a consistent starter in the midfield for WKU on a veteran-heavy team, getting the starting nod in 13 of 18 matches. She scored the game-winning goal against Florida Atlantic on Oct. 13. The rookie has logged the second-most minutes of any midfielder on the Lady Topper squad.
WKU travels to Charlotte for the C-USA Championship this week. The Lady Toppers will face North Texas in the first round on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.