Three members of the Western Kentucky women’s golf team were honored this week for their academic achievement as Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars.
WKU’s Mary Joiner, Megan Clarke and Lizzie Loy were all recognized by the WGCA, which requires that honorees meet a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and compete in at least 50 percent of the school’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds.
Joiner, a rising junior from Franklin, currently carries a 3.89 cumulative GPA while majoring in finance.
The All-Conference USA Third Team selection broke her own WKU single-season stroke average record of 73.4 in 2018-19 and notched back-to-back wins to open the season. That gave her six career victories, which is a WKU and C-USA record.
Clarke, a rising junior from Heckmondwike, England, boasts a 3.95 GPA while majoring in psychology.
She finished her sophomore season with a second-best stroke average on the team of 75.6, earning five top-25 finishes and four top-10s. That included a victory at the Little Rock Golf Classic and a tie for 10th in the C-USA Championship.
Loy, a rising sophomore from Jamestown, finished her freshman campaign with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She’s majoring in communication disorders, with minors in nonprofit administration and health care administration.
Loy competed in all 10 tournaments for the Lady Toppers and registered two top-20 results – with a tie for 12th at WKU’s own Spring Break Shootout as her best finish.{&end}
