Western Kentucky's women's soccer team had three players named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams the organization announced.
WKU's Avery Jacobsen was named to the second team, and Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin were tabbed to the third team in the South Region.
It was the second consecutive season for all three to earn the honor after being named to the same teams last season.
Jacobsen and Erwin finished the season in a tie as the team's leading goal scorers with four goals each.
Jacobsen ended her Lady Topper career with 74 starts, which ranks as the fourth most in program history. She was clutch for WKU this season, scoring three game-winners.
Schmidt and Jacobsen anchored a WKU defense that held teams to just 13 goals on the season, which is tied for the second fewest in program history, and shut out six teams on the year.
Schmidt scored her first career goal this season, finding the back of the net against Middle Tennessee.
Erwin was the squad's leading assist earner, notching four on the season, and leading points earner with 12. Erwin had a hot start to the season, scoring or assisting on WKU's first five goals of the year.