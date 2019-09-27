Mary Joiner, Megan Clarke and Olivia Reed led Western Kentucky's women's golf team Friday by shooting even-par in the first round of the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational hosted by Kentucky.
After round one, WKU sits in third as a team, with each of the even-par individuals currently tied for ninth. The Lady Toppers are only four strokes back from the lead team Kentucky at the University Club’s par-72, 6,114-yard Big Blue Course in Lexington.
Posting a team score of 1-over 289, WKU recorded the best team round so far this season and one of the seventh best rounds in program history.
Joiner saved an even-par 72 after shooting 2-under on her back nine holes. Both Clarke and Reed recorded four birdies on their way to the same feat.
Sophomore Lizzie Loy was WKU’s fourth score in the first round, shooting 1-over. Loy played par golf on her entire back nine.
Rounding out the WKU lineup at the Invitational was freshman Sarah Arnold. On Friday, Arnold shot 5-over-par 77 and currently sits tied for 44th.
Playing as an individual for the second week in a row is senior Abbie Smee, who is currently tied for the lead of the 10 individuals at the tournament. Smee fired a 3-over 75 to tie for 24th after round one.
Penn State's Mathilde Delavallade and Tulane’s Carlota Palacios lead the Invitational at 3-under 69. The Lady Toppers are set to play another 18 holes Saturday with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. CDT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.