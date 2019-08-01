Western Kentucky is in the running for a three-star center out of Texas. Eddie Lampkin announced Thursday night a list of his top five schools that includes the Hilltoppers, Arkansas, Texas A&M, TCU and Seton Hall.

Lampkin released a 20-second video on Twitter for the announcement. The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center is a Class of 2020 prospect has reported offers from a number of SEC, Big 12 and ACC universities. He visited WKU on June 26.

As a junior, Lampkin averaged 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and a blocked shot per game at Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas. He played this summer for the Houston Defenders, an Under Armour UAA 16U team.

Other 2020 prospects who hold offers from WKU listed below:

Dayvion McKnight, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, SG, Collins

Jayden “JJ” Traynor, 6-7, 180, PF/SF, Bardstown

Kiyron Powell, 6-9, 200, PF, Evansville, Ind.

Rifen Miguel, 6-8, 255, PF, Tallahassee Community College

Josh Hall, 6-9, 190, SF, Hickory, N.C.

Nick Farrar, 6-6, 230, SF, Apex. N.C.

Selton Miguel, 6-4, 195, SF, Orlando, Fla.

— Follow WKU athletics beat writer Elliott Pratt on Twitter @EPrattBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.

Covering the Western Kentucky University athletics beat for the Bowling Green Daily News.

