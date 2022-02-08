Ahead of opening weekend for the 2022 campaign, Conference USA announced its preseason coaches' poll, all-conference team and superlatives Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers were predicted to finish third in the 12-team league while Maddie Bowlds, Taylor Davis and Shelby Nunn were all named to the preseason all-conference squad. Additionally, Nunn was tabbed the program’s second-ever Preseason Pitcher of the Year and first in the C-USA era.
“We are excited to kick off our season with the opportunity to play quality opponents,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I am proud of the hard work these three have put in to gain recognition from the league and I know they are looking forward to going to battle with their teammates.”
Voted by the league’s head coaches, Charlotte and North Texas were predicted to finish ahead of the Hilltoppers while UAB and Marshall rounded out the top five. Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and FIU were voted to round out the postseason field and Southern Miss, UTSA, UTEP and Florida Atlantic were slotted in spots 9-12.
Nunn was one of three pitchers on the preseason team, Bowlds was one of six infielders and Davis was one of four outfielders. Last postseason, Nunn and Bowlds were both named second team all-conference. The honor marks the first all-conference award for Davis.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Charlotte
North Texas
WKU
UAB
Marshall
Middle Tennessee
LA Tech
FIU
Southern Miss
UTSA
UTEP
Florida Atlantic
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Shelby Nunn, WKU
Preseason Player of the Year: Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte