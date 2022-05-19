Western Kentucky saw a program-record three Hilltoppers named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Team, the organization announced Thursday.
Taylor Davis (outfielder), Shelby Nunn (pitcher) and Taylor Sanders (third baseman) all landed third-team honors following highly successful 2022 campaigns.
The trio helped WKU to a 38-13 overall record and 17-7 mark in Conference USA games. The Hilltoppers' .745 win percentage was a new single-season program record. Additionally, WKU posted a program-best 23-2 record in home games.
A First Team All-Conference USA and All-Tournament Team pick, Nunn added another accolade to her lengthy list of accomplishments. The fifth-year pitcher owned a C-USA best 1.87 ERA to go along with her 23-7 record across 180 innings of work. Nunn earned three C-USA Pitcher of the Week accolades in addition to being named a Louisville Slugger/Wilson NFCA Top Performance back on March 22.
Nunn is the only pitcher across Division I softball to own a complete-game win over No. 5 Alabama while allowing zero earned runs. The Bowling Green native has racked up 16 complete-game outings, six solo shutouts, four combined shutouts and 120 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a .224 batting average. Nunn was a C-USA Second Team honoree in 2021 and earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team back in 2018. She also earned a spot on the C-USA All-Academic Softball Team and was the Preseason Pitcher of the Year this season.
Another Preseason All-Conference selection for the Hilltoppers was Davis, who landed Second Team All-C-USA honors. The left fielder owned a team-best .397 batting average to go along with 62 hits, 42 runs scored, 19 RBIs, 12 walks, 11 sac hits and 20 stolen bases. She owns a .984 fielding percentage along with a .447 on-base percentage and .436 slugging rate.
Davis played in all 51 games and started all but one in her senior season. She earned national recognition with the Louisville Slugger/Wilson NFCA Top Performance following the Tops' sweep of UTEP. The Madison, Ala., native posted a team-best 19 multi-hit games along with four multi-RBI games as the Hilltoppers' two-hole hitter. She's racked up a nine-game hitting streak and 17-game reached base streak.
Joining Davis with Second Team All-Conference honors is the Tops' third baseman, Sanders. The Shelbyville, Tenn., native owned WKU's third-best batting average at .347 while starting in all but one game this season. Sanders racked up 50 hits, 35 runs scored, 12 doubles, 11 homers and a program-record 54 RBIs. She's drawn 23 combined free bases while operating at a .427 on-base percentage. She's added four sac flies and two sac hits as well as stealing five bases. Sanders slugged .660 to go along with a .960 fielding percentage at the hot corner. Across the season, Sanders racked up 13 multi-hit games along with 13 multi-RBI games.
The All-Region nods mark the first for all three Hilltoppers' careers and bring WKU Softball's program total to 16.