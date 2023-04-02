On the weekend honoring Western Kentucky's legendary shot putter Jesse Stuart, the pressure was on WKU's current group of throwers to put on a performance worthy of one of the school's all-time greats.
The hosts delivered in the two-day Hilltopper Relays at the Charles M. Ruter Track and Field Complex.
On a rainy Friday, WKU's Ajla Basic won the women's hammer throw with a distance of 59.02 meters, with teammate Tayelor Thrasher-Walker taking second. Senior Brett Brannon was the top collegiate finisher (second overall) in the men's hammer with a throw of 56.40, with teammates Kaison Barton, John Elam and Luke Stegman giving the WKU the top four collegiate finishes in the event.
Barton's runner-up finish led three Hilltoppers to finish in the top seven in the men's shot put, and on Saturday the throwing excellence continued as Stegman won the men's discus with a throw of 48.15 meters. Elam finished third.
"The weather wasn't great yesterday, but as Jesse would tell you throwers are pretty impervious to weather," WKU track and field head coach Brent Chumbley said. "So we came out, did our job and executed regardless of the weather. It's neat. All the implements get certified before competition, and this weekend we're using the initials J.S. on every implement in honor of Jesse Stuart. He's been on everybody's mind all week, so it's really exciting for us."
Stuart, who became WKU's first-ever national champion when he won the shot put at 1974 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, made the trip from his hometown of Branson, Mo., to receive the honor of having his jersey retired by the school.
"It's kind of surprising to me," Stuart said. "I'm very glad. It's an honor to be this recipient. Happy to do it – happy to be here and not do it posthumously, basically."
Stuart, a Glasgow native who still holds the state record in the boys' shot put – 67 feet, set back in 1969 – added three runner-up finishes in the NCAA championships in the shot put during his collegiate career. He still holds WKU shot put records for both indoor (67-04) and outdoor (68-02) seasons.
Already a member of the WKU Athletics Hall of Fame (1993) and Kentucky High School Sports Hall of Fame (2016), Stuart appreciated this latest honor from Western Kentucky.
"It's great," Stuart said. "I just wish both my parents were still around to see it. They're both gone, but that's one reason I went to Western because it was close to home. I could go see my dad and mom quite often, which I did and took advantage of. They would go to all my meets."
Chumbley said a signed poster of Stuart now hangs in the track and field office, serving as inspiration for future WKU athletes.
"I think it's great for the program," Chumbley said. "It's something we need to do more. We have a great legacy in track and field here at Western, so hopefully we can get a few more people maybe with some jerseys retired. We have several other national champions who don't have this honor yet, so hopefully we can kind of brag on our history a little bit more."
"That's so much fun for Brett," Chumbley said. "He's a fifth year and he's worked so hard. My first year here I think his personal best was 38 meters. So now he's throwing 56 and he'll throw a lot farther this year. It's really exciting, just really happy for Brett and what he's done because he's put in the work."
While the throwers shined at the weekend event, WKU found plenty of success in other events. On Saturday, All-American Katie Isenbarger won the women's high jump with a height of 1.77 meters and took sixth in the javelin. Grace Turner tallied a runner-up finish in the women's pole vault and also finished second in the javelin after taking fifth in the high jump
The Hilltoppers' quartet of Dailin Siggers, Julian Klenner, Gabriel Dozier and Demetrius Rolle won the 400-meter relay in 41.30 seconds. Dozier, Klenner, Rafael Teodoro da Silva and Zack Martinez combined to win the 1,600 relay in 3:21.77.
Rolle tallied an individual win Saturday in the men's 100 meters (10.49), Klenner won the men's 400 (48.02), Martinez took first in the 400 hurdles (54.31), adn Dalton Lesher won the men's 800 (1:57.29).
On Friday, Dozier won the men's 200 (21.83) with Klenner and Rolle giving the Tops a 1-2-3 finish.