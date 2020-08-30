The weather caused disruptions for two of Western Kentucky's workouts last week – on Wednesday practice was cut short, and Friday it got moved earlier in the day.
Malik Staples is predicting more storms around Houchens-Smith Stadium this fall.
The redshirt senior appeared in all 13 games at linebacker last year for the Hilltoppers and is making the move to running back this fall, where he hopes to add depth and complement returning leading rusher Gaej Walker.
"Man, I like to say it like this – thunder and lightning," Staples said in Friday's post-practice Zoom conference with reporters. " ... Gaej goes out there and he's a ball player, and I feel as though I'm a ball player myself. He goes out there and does what he do, I get in and do what I do. I mean, you can't stop us both. One might have a good game, the other might have an OK game, but I promise you, they're going to feel both of us."
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Lawrenceville, Ga., native started two of the 13 games he appeared in last season – in a 20-14 win at FIU on Sept. 7 and the next week in a 38-21 loss to Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Staples spent two seasons at Louisville, where he had nine tackles in the 20 games he appeared in, before arriving at WKU.
"Playing linebacker is almost the same as running back on offense," Staples said. "Everything is very instinctive and now I know how the linebackers want to set me up, they want to take certain angles to try to get to the running back and try to defeat blocks.
"I know what they're doing, so I feel like it'll complement my game because me already knowing what they're doing helps me process things before the play to go out there and just make a great execution, great moves, go out there, score and make something happen."
Second-year head coach Tyson Helton said the transition began in the spring. He said that Staples has embraced his new role, has done a nice job and will add value to the Hilltoppers' running backs room as the team prepares for its Sept. 12 opener at Louisville.
For Staples, it's a transition back to his old position for Mark Fleetwood at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga., where he was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and Scout.com. He was ranked as the 73rd-best running back by ESPN.com and the 77th-best by Scout.com, which had him as the seventh-best in Georgia.
Staples rushed for 415 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, and finished his career at Peachtree Ridge with 802 yards and 11 touchdowns. While Staples was in high school, Bryan Ellis, now WKU's offensive coordinator, was the Hilltoppers' running backs coach and had Staples as one of the top backs on their board.
"Man, it feels amazing to be back, I can't lie to you. One thing about it, I've been playing running back my whole life," Staples said. "There's something about getting in the end zone. You could make a pick six, you could make a big tackle and make the crowd go crazy, but when you get in the end zone with all the fans in the stands just yelling, there's something different about that, man."
The move comes after several reminders from Staples to WKU's coaching staff that he played the position in high school. The Hilltoppers entered the 2019 camp without a featured, every down running back and expected to spread the ball around to multiple players.
"He actually shared with me when we recruited him last year, 'Hey coach, you know I play running back,' because he knew we we were trying to add some running back depth," Helton said. "It's funny, throughout the season he kept reminding me of that – 'Hey, you know coach, I play running back.' "'
With limited snaps played last year, and that not looking like it would change this fall, Ellis went to defensive coordinator Clayton White, then Helton.
"When you're at Western Kentucky, you've got to do a great job ... of maximizing our roster. You've got to maximize who we have," Ellis said. "You look at the other side of the ball, he wasn't getting to play a lot and it wasn't looking like it would get much better for him. Obviously I don't ever go behind coach White's back. I talked to coach White first. I let coach White know that, 'Hey, I'm going to bring it up to coach Helton that I think he would help us on offense.' "
Walker, making the transition from defensive back to running back, quickly emerged as the go-to back in 2019. The 6-foot, 195-pound Tampa, Fla., native rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the 35-28 season-opening loss to Central Arkansas and followed it with another 100-yard game the next week in Miami. Walker finished second in Conference USA with 241 carries for 1,208 yards, and his seven 100-yard games were tied for most in C-USA.
Walker was named PFF College All-Conference USA Second Team and All-Conference USA Second Team in 2019. He received 2020 Preseason All-C-USA Third Team honors by Phil Steele Publications, Second Team by Athlon Sports and was a 2020 Doak Walker Award Candidate. Helton said Walker was the "first back I've ever been around that just carried the whole load" – he accounted for 92% of WKU's carries and 93% of yards by running backs – but the staff believes Staples, a bigger running back who isn't afraid to be physical, can be beneficial to have now at the position.
"I think it'll be good for Gaej. It'll keep him fresh," Helton said. "I think that's kind of where Malik comes in – an older, maturer guy that we trust."
Ellis said following Saturday's first scrimmage of the fall that he was impressed with Staples. He went in wanting to see how Staples responded to getting tackled for the first time since high school. WKU's roster also includes redshirt juniors Jakairi Moses, C.J. Jones and KeShawn McClendon, as well as freshman Noah Whittington, at running back.
"As far as the running back room, I feel like we're all really emerging and getting better," Staples said. "I feel like this might be one of the most improved positions on the team from a year ago. I feel like all these guys could go out and make a change on Saturday night."
Walker will likely get the bulk of the touches after the season he had in 2019, but Staples is hoping the two can be like the "Thunder and Lightning" duo of James Davis and C.J. Spiller at Clemson from 2006-08 that he grew up watching, and the coaching staff has similar expectations in place this fall.
"When I'm looking at how I can maximize what we have – I think what we did in that room itself in a one-year's time where we went from basically having one running back that played in a game, to now I feel good about four or five guys getting to go out and play in that game," Ellis said after Saturday's scrimmage. "Watching (Staples) today specifically, it was good to see him be out there in that live setting and get to play, and see that he is what I think he was and what I think he can be."
