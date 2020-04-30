Western Kentucky tight end Kyle Fourtenbary is in the transfer portal.
The rising redshirt senior who saw his playing time minimized in 2019 is looking to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere, according to @RivalsPortal on Twitter.
The 6-4, 245-pound tight end was a key piece of WKU's offense for two seasons after a redshirt year, but saw his role cut back last year under first-year head coach Tyson Helton. Fourtenbary had 44 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 and 2018.
But as a true freshman, Joshua Simon entered and won most of the snaps at tight end. Fourtenbary finished the season with nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, but the bulk of that came in the team's second game of the year at FIU. The Opelika, Ala., native brought in seven receptions for 74 yards. He caught a 3-yard touchdown reception this next week against Louisville.
Simon, on the other hand, hauled in 40 catches for 403 yards and four scores.
WKU also signed a junior college tight end in Spencer Owens, a 6-4, 250-pound product of Fullerton College.
Fourtenbary was listed on the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, which is awarded to the nation's best tight end.
Fourtenbary joins a growing list of Hilltoppers who have entered the transfer portal this offseason. Others include quarterback Steven Duncan, offensive lineman Garrett Nickelson, safety Clayton Bush and running backs Joshua Samuel and Gino Appleberry Jr.
