Will Ignont strove to sparkle Wednesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Huntsville, Ala., native who just wrapped up his college football career with a strong final season based on this same turf field was among a group of recent WKU grads and a few invited others taking part in Western Kentucky’s pro day.
Scouts from 23 NFL teams were on hand to watch Ignont and 14 of his teammates from this past season – plus a handful of players from Murray State and Kentucky Wesleyan – go through their paces in a series of speed and agility drills, plus positional work designed to showcase speed, flexibility, explosiveness and coordination.
“I think they’re trying to find a diamond in the rough,” Ignont said. “I feel like these scouts come to schools like WKU and these mid-major schools to kind of find the guys that are under the radar. I feel like we have a lot of guys like that here.”
Ignont believes he’s one of those diamonds, and thinks he did enough Wednesday to catch the eye of at least one scout – hopefully a lot more than one.
“I feel like I did really good,” said Ignont, a linebacker who tallied 62 tackles and broke up three passes this past season. “I feel like I was able to showcase a lot of my abilities, my movement. I feel like I showed explosiveness, coming off the knee injury of 2021. So overall I feel like I had a pretty good day.”
Darius Shipp, who played defensive tackle at WKU, called the pro-day experience the “dream of a lifetime.”
“It’s everything we’ve all worked so hard for over the years of playing college football, to get this opportunity to come out here in front of hometown people and the scouts is just the greatest opportunity in the world,” said Shipp, a native of Olive Branch, Miss.
Like Ignont, Shipp thought he performed well Wednesday in front of the scouts. But Shipp is also counting on the work he put in during the season, the stuff that shows up on game film, to draw interest.
“I feel like there’s a difference in agility work and what you can truly do on the football field,” Shipp said. “I think the things that we do out here matter, but I feel like what you do on that football field when it’s 11-on-11 and you’re showing your true football talent, I think that’s what really matters.”
For Kahlef Hailassie, the goal was to showcase his all-around ability on the football field. A second-team All-Conference USA pick as a defensive back for the Tops this past season, Hailassie tallied 65 tackles – including eight for loss – tallied three sacks, picked off two passes and broke up 10 more.
“Just being versatile – I feel like I’m very versatile,” said Hailassie, who hails from Elk Grove, Calif. “I can play each position. I can do everything on the field, so I displayed a lot of that today. So hopefully they’re going to see that.”
Tuscaloosa, Ala., native Brodric Martin was relentless in the three-month time between WKU’s season-ending victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl right up until pro day.
“I took every day seriously,” Martin said. “I woke up at 6 in the morning and I drove 30 minutes every single day, and put as much work as I could in, put extra work in after we got done. It’s just great work, consistent work – you have to work every single day just to get ready for this one day. You gotta do it.”
Martin was part of a large contingent of defensive linemen taking part Wednesday – Juwuan Jones, Lorenzo Hernandez and Mike Allen worked out in addition to Martin and Shipp. That was a good feeling, but also forced the recent teammates to compete for attention.
“Man, we’ve been trying to outwork each other since we got together,” Martin said. “It’s just the competitive nature we come in with. So it’s really like practice for us, it’s like what we do every single day. We’re used to it, so it’s not really a different thing.”
Jones, an honorable mention All-C-USA pick at defensive end this past season, arrived on campus six years ago. The Sugar Hill, Ga., native leaves with two degrees in hand, and relished one last opportunity to perform on his home field.
“I’m feeling good,” Jones said. “You know, this is the biggest interview of my life so far. You know it’s been a lot of stress, but it’s also been a lot of joy. I’ve been working for this opportunity since I was 6, 7 years old. So it’s just an amazing feeling, you know, that it’s finally here but it’s finally over as well.”
WKU coach Tyson Helton said he was excited to see the recent group of Hilltoppers getting their shot at showcasing their abilities to pro scouts. With another sizable contingent from the NFL in attendance a year after drawing a full scouting complement to see the likes of 2021 draft picks DeAngelo Malone and Bailey Zappe, Helton sees a robust pro day as another potential recruiting tool for the program.
“I thought we represented our brand very well today,” Helton said. “You know as far as guys that we’re recruiting and those kind of things, they see how many players we had out here today and the NFL and how many scouts were out here today, so it just helps that momentum with us, that ‘Hey, you could be that next guy working for the scouts.’ So it was a great day overall.”