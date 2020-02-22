Western Kentucky spent all night chasing Charlotte.
The Hilltoppers took their first lead with three minutes remaining, but couldn’t complete the comeback that had become so assumed at E.A. Diddle Arena this season.
Taveion Hollingsworth’s go-ahead 3-pointer appeared to finally shift the tide, but Charlotte kept answering and had the final say in a 72-70 win Saturday evening to start the Bonus Play portion of the Conference USA schedule.
Drew Edwards hit the game-winning shot with two seconds remaining to hand the Hilltoppers (18-9 overall, 11-4 C-USA) their first home loss in conference play.
“I know we beat people by it but just getting beat by a buzzer-beater, it just makes you angry,” Hollingsworth said. “You don’t want to lose by no buzzer-beater. Just hard for us to pick it up.”
Jared Savage and Drew Edwards each exchanged 3-pointers in the last 1:14 of the game to leave it tied at 70-all with 13 seconds remaining.
Charlotte (15-11, 9-6) called timeout once it crossed midcourt with 11 seconds remaining. Jordan Shepherd took it from the top of the key with five seconds remaining, drove right against Hollingsworth and connected with a high layup off the glass with two seconds left.
Hollingsworth sent up a half-court shot at the buzzer that hit off the left side of the glass to seal Charlotte’s victory.
“Tie game, they’re going to drive the basketball,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Took Taveion off (Jhamir) Young and put him on Shepherd. Want the best defender on it and they made a good play, drove it in there and he was the one who finished it. He made a good play.”
Despite the loss, WKU still remains second in the league standings with Louisiana Tech’s victory over first-place North Texas. WKU is 1½ games back from the Mean Green and a half-game ahead of the third-place Bulldogs, who come to Diddle Arena on Thursday for the last home game of the year.
“Everything is the same for us now as we started the game,” Stansbury said. “We control our own destiny still. Nothing has changed. We just got a little help today from Louisiana Tech and brought everybody a little closer and could’ve tied it up, but we didn’t take care of business. Nothing has changed for us. We just let one slip away that could’ve gave us a little help.”
WKU overcame a dismal first half of poor shooting and turnovers to shoot 63 percent in the second half. The Hilltoppers held true to their free throw strengths by hitting 19-of-23 shots from the stripe while the 49ers went 5-of-7 on free throws.
Charlotte outworked the Hilltoppers with a 34-24 advantage in rebounding and 15-5 edge in second-chance points. Most of those came from Milos Supica off the bench for 14 points and seven rebounds.
“Think we’re just disappointed of how we came out,” Anderson said. “We knew we shouldn’t have done that.”
Carson Williams led all scorers with 18 points, Hollingsworth finished with 16 points and a perfect 7-for-7 mark on free throws. Josh Anderson had 15 points while Jared Savage (11 points) and Camron Justice (10 points) rounded out WKU’s double-figure scorers.
Early turnovers set the tone in a first half where WKU never took the lead. Charlotte led the entire first half and by as many as eight points with 3:26 left. WKU shot 38 percent from the floor and 0-from-8 from the 3-point line. The Hilltoppers committed five turnovers in the first three minutes and seven for the entire half.
“Never got in a great flow for us,” Stansbury said. “The first-half difference was we just missed so many easy baskets. Lot of easy baskets that first half that we just didn’t make that allowed them to go in. Defensively we were OK. Gave up some easy baskets, but we only had 27 points.”
Jared Savage hit the team’s first 3-pointer to open the second half and cut the Charlotte lead to 33-30. Scores from Williams, Anderson and a dunk from Savage brought WKU within 41-39 at the 16:06 timeout. Then, WKU didn’t score for the next three minutes as Charlotte maintained its two-possession lead.
Williams hit two free throws and Anderson’s front-court pressure forced a turnover that allowed Camron Justice to convert a tying three-point play at 54-all. But Young, the clear front-runner for C-USA Freshman of the Year, hit a contested 3-pointer to beat the shot clock on the ensuing possession.
Trailing by four, WKU moved into the lead on a Williams layup, a 49ers missed shot and a 3-pointer by Hollingsworth in the right corner in front of the Hilltoppers’ bench, the same spot Savage hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against Arkansas and Cam Justice’s dagger 3-pointer against Southern Miss.
Hollingsworth’s shot with 4:04 remaining was the first lead for the Hilltoppers.
Charlotte quickly retook the lead, but Anderson tied it back up after a timeout with one his signature dunks with 1:39 to go. Savage and Edwards exchanged 3-pointers the rest of the way before Shepherd’s game-winner. He and Young scored 13 points each as the 49ers shot 51 percent from the field and had 17 assists on 30 field goals.
Saturday marked the first loss in Diddle Arena since Dec. 28 against Belmont. WKU has had a habit of comebacks this season with a 15-point comeback against North Texas, a 12-point comeback against Old Dominion and a 19-point rally against Marshall.
“We got lucky in the past, but it’s not going to happen every time,” Anderson said. “We have to come out and play harder in the first half. We just have to do better at the beginning of the game.”
UP NEXT
WKU hosts Louisiana Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the final home game of the season. The Bulldogs defeated first-place North Texas on Saturday 73-71.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 80-51 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. … The Hilltoppers are now 21-10 all time against Charlotte and Stansbury is 7-3 against the 49ers. … Saturday snapped WKU’s seven-game winning streak at E.A. Diddle Arena. ... WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,037 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 5,391.{&end}
