Chan Metts believes the added depth this year on his Western Kentucky men's golf team is going to be beneficial.
He didn't have to look far for one of his newest golfers for the 2020-21 season, either.
Warren East graduate Christian Tooley used the NCAA's blanket waiver after spending four years playing Division II golf at Kentucky Wesleyan, and has made an immediate impact since joining WKU as a graduate transfer in May.
"I would start by saying we are very lucky to have had a situation work out where we're able to have Christian here for a year," Metts said Monday in a Zoom conference with reporters. " ... His leadership has been extremely apparent, on and off the golf course. His playing ability has kind of spoken for itself through qualifying.
"I think he's a player that you can tell that he loves Western. He's got some family ties here and he's a blue collar kid that really likes to work hard. He checks so many boxes for us and he's a great addition so far, and we're looking forward to having him here for the entire season."
For Tooley, it's a move he's been waiting for since his time at Warren East, where he was a five-year letterwinner. His older brother, Keith Tooley, was a WKU men's golf letterwinner in 2013 and 2014.
"This is where I wanted to really go out of high school," Tooley said. "Unfortunately it didn't happen, but my brother and I are really close and I had a love for Western. That was pretty much 95% of the reason why I came here."
Instead, he went to Kentucky Wesleyan out of high school, where he posted a scoring average of 75.2 -- the lowest for the program in 27 years. He led the Panthers in scoring average each of his four seasons, including a 72.38 average in the 2019-20 season, where he played in all six of the team's events at the top spot. He finished in the top 10 five times in the shortened 2019-20 season, including a win in the UIS Island Getaway -- one of his five collegiate victories.
Tooley held the program record for 18- and 36-hole scores, was named First Team All-Conference in 2018 and Kentucky Wesleyan's Male Athlete of the Year in 2019.
When his time at Kentucky Wesleyan ended, it looked like he was heading to work. He had applied to a couple of jobs, which he said hit a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He decided to pursue a graduate degree, and WKU was his top choice once again.
"I reached out to coach Metts and basically just ran with it from there," Tooley said.
Tooley signed in May, and has been connecting with the team since, he says, whether it be on the course, playing Xbox or other ways. With the way things ended in March, he's excited and ready to get to work -- and he has. As of Monday morning, the Hilltoppers were 81 holes into qualifying that started Aug. 20, Metts said, and Tooley has already been named a co-captain.
"We didn't really know five months ago when we'd be together again, so number one, we feel very lucky to be together," Tooley said. "Number two, I just came in with the attitude that any way I could help this team and contribute to their success would be great for myself and the team.
" ... I bring a level of maturity. I think I'm very even-keeled on the golf course. I try to keep it very calm, but sometimes it doesn't happen. I think I'm just going to bring an attitude in that's blue collar, we're going to work and we're not going to get beat because we're getting outworked. That's the attitude I have as a person and I try to carry that into my golf game."
Tooley is one of the newcomers who's stood out so far to Metts.
The third-year coach says he's been impressed with Connery Meyer from Marietta, Ga., and Davis Money, a Trinity graduate. The two are part of a freshman class that also includes Mark Brown of Johns Creek, Ga., and Aaron Pha of Yangon, Myanmar.
"When they're coming in, they're dealing with so many different things going on," Metts said. "They're making adjustments to school and a new place and a dorm and a new roommate and new teammates, so you kind of expect some growing pains in there, but I've definitely seen some flashes of greatness from everybody."
WKU lost Linus Lo -- the team's top golfer in five events, with five top-25 finishes and a victory -- from last year's team, but the Hilltoppers return Tom Bevington, Caleb O'Toole, Jack Poole and Luke Fuller, who were each the team's top finisher once last season. Also back are Chase Landrum and Dawson McDaniel, who each posted a top-20 finish.
Metts says WKU hasn't had much structured practice to this point as it prepares for the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La. Instead, the team has primarily been competing against each other because of a lack of events for the players this summer. With added depth, Metts is hoping that competition will breed success.
"I think that as a player, the best way to prepare for competition is to sharpen that sword in competition," he said. "The way our system works in college golf is we qualify. The guys are literally out there competing against each other and trying to beat each other up on the golf course every single day with an iron-sharpens-iron mentality."
LADY TOPPERS COMPLETE QUALIFYING
The WKU women's golf team has completed qualifying for its first event, and head coach Adam Gary is impressed by his freshmen.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Mobile, Ala., for the three-day USA Intercollegiate that starts Saturday, and two of the team's three freshmen -- Rachel Rich and Rylea Marcum -- will be in the top five.
"I've been really surprised because I consider this probably the best team in school history, honestly, on paper," Gary said Monday in a Zoom conference. "To have two of my freshmen come in and make the top five right away, I've been really pleased with (that)."
Rich, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, S.C., is set to play in the third spot, while Marcum, a Great Crossing graduate, is slotted for the fifth spot. Senior Megan Clarke edged Mississippi State transfer Teri Doss for the top spot in WKU's lineup, and Mary Joiner -- a Franklin-Simpson graduate that has the Conference USA record for most victories -- is in the fourth spot.
Gary said he plans for sophomore Sarah Arnold and senior Olivia Reed to travel and compete individually.
"I'm looking forward to the competition," Gary said. "We have a little bit larger team than normal, a little deeper team than we've had in the past, so I really feel like that competition is going to be a good thing to help us improve this year."
