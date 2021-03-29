The Western Kentucky men's golf team improved by a shot from the first to second round of the Craft Farms Intercollegiate on Monday.
The charge was led by sophomore Luke Fuller and graduate senior Christian Tooley, who also improved on the course in Monday’s 18 holes. The Hilltoppers shot 5-over 293 and are in sixth on the team leaderboard. The squad is six shots outside the top three.
Two Hilltoppers shot under par Monday to climb the leaderboard. Fuller moved up 32 spots after firing a 3-under 69 and now sits tied for 17th. He carded a trio of birdies just after the turn to finish with his third below-par round of the spring.
Tooley shot 1-under 71 on the day to move up to tie for seventh. He is only six shots back from the lead and three shots out of the top three after recording 13 pars in the second round.
Freshman Connery Meyer was the third to score for WKU, shooting 3-over 75 at the par-72, 7,127-yard Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms. He is tied for 22nd and aiming for the second top-25 finish of his career.
Co-captains Caleb O’Toole and Tom Bevington are both tied for 57th through two rounds of action. Bevington rounded out WKU’s scoring with a 6-over 78, while O’Toole finished the day at 8-over 80.
Senior Jack Poole is competing as an individual and improved by seven strokes Monday. He carded an even-par 72 and is tied for 43rd with one round to go.
WKU will tee off for the final round Tuesday morning.