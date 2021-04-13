Western Kentucky men's graduate senior Christian Tooley led the Hilltoppers on the final day of the Mountaineer Invitational on Tuesday.
WKU improved by 25 strokes from the second to third rounds, shooting 7-over 295 as a team in the final 18 holes. The Hilltoppers finished 12th as five of the six golfers improved their scores from the second to third rounds.
“I would really like to have that second round back,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “In team golf, you can afford to have one or two guys not playing their best and the others can cover them. What you can’t afford to have happen is everyone showing up with their ‘B’ or ‘C’ game. That’s what happened for us. It was just a calamity of errors and we all played poorly and dug a big hole in the second round. But I’m happy with the fight we showed today, putting together a solid round on a very difficult course.”
Tooley was one of 15 players in the field of 81 to shoot at or under par in the final round, carding an even-par 72. The Roundhill native improved by nine shots from his second round Monday. He climbed 18 spots on the leaderboard to finish t-36th.
WKU’s second scorer of the day was senior Jack Poole, also making monumental improvement from the second to third rounds. He shaved off 12 strokes to shoot 1-over 73 in Tuesday’s final round. He finished the day birdie-birdie-eagle-par at the par-72, 7,308-yard Pete Dye Golf Club.
Redshirt senior Tom Bevington carded a 2-over 74 Tuesday to move up 12 spots. He tied for 52nd at the Invitational. Freshman Connery Meyer finished off the Hilltoppers’ scoring with a 4-over 76.
Tying for 49th were senior Caleb O’Toole and sophomore Luke Fuller. They shot 6-over 78 and 5-over 77, respectively, Tuesday to end the Invitational at 18-over 234.