Three years after Rick Stansbury gave Zion Harmon his first scholarship offer, the state’s highest rated recruit is choosing Western Kentucky.
The Marshall County junior, whose smooth scoring and passing ability has garnered national recognition and made him the most sought-after prospect in Kentucky, announced his verbal commitment to Stansbury and the Hilltoppers on Tuesday as the first member of their Class of 2021.
Harmon will not reclassify to the Class of 2020, a source confirmed to the Daily News. WKU already has Collins guard Dayvion McKnight signed to the Class of 2020 and has a verbal commitment from Kylen Milton, a senior from Conway, Ark.
Harmon, ranked the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky and eighth-best point guard in the nation by 247Sports, is the highest-rated guard to commit to WKU. He chose the Hilltoppers over No. 1 Kansas, Maryland, Seton Hall and Murray State.
Harmon’s journey has been a long one. The Bethesda, MD native grew up in the Washington D.C. area and moved to Tennessee as a seventh-grader and attended Lighthouse Christian School in Antioch.
Stansbury was the first to offer Harmon during his eighth-grade year at Bowling Green Junior High. He played up to the Bowling Green High School varsity team and averaged 16.8 points in leading the Purples to a 36-2 record and a 2017 state championship. The 5-foot-10 Harmon was classmates with Stansbury’s son Noah at BGJHS and teammates with his oldest son, Isaac, on Bowling Green’s state championship team.
The summer after that title in 2017, he won a gold medal with the USA Basketball U16 National Team in the FIBA Americas Championship in Argentina.
Harmon enrolled the next season at Adair County the next season and averaged 32.7 points per game. He transferred the next season to Marshall County, but had to sit out a season because of Kentucky High School Athletic Association transfer rules.
He spent that season playing for Bella Vista Prep in Arizona while still attending Marshall County High School. He averaged 25.4 points as a junior for the Marshals, who went 23-11 and lost in the Region 1 championship game.
Harmon took visits to E.A. Diddle Arena for Hilltopper Hysteria last fall and was in attendance for WKU’s game against Southern Mississippi on Feb. 8.
He played three games at Diddle Arena with the Purples in winning a Region 4 championship. With Tuesday’s verbal commitment, it brings Harmon back to the city where his profile really took off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.