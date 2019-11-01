Even when injury hits, Florida Atlantic is going to have a quarterback who can win football games if Lane Kiffin is the head coach.
“With coach Kiffin and his offense the way they run it, there’s definitely playmakers all over the place and their quarterback is one of the best ones around,” Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “I don’t know where they keep getting them from, but they seem to keep getting them.”
Owls quarterback Chris Robinson left the game in the second quarter of FAU’s 41-3 victory over Old Dominion last week. Backup Nick Tronti came in and managed the Owls well in a game that was in hand by halftime.
The Palm Beach Post reported Robinson is practicing this week and plans to start in FAU’s 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at WKU. Robinson is one of the top passers in Conference USA and Tronti, an Indiana transfer, was serviceable in his second half of action.
“(Robinson) is pretty good and is outstanding in our conference,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “Their backup is really good. He’s a good runner and a good thrower and can create and make plays. I don’t think they’ll change. We’ll prepare for whoever the guy is going to be.”
Robinson is one of the top four quarterbacks in the league statistically. He boasts 2,131 yards passing on a 63.5 percent completion rate with 15 touchdowns. The Owls (5-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA), have done most of their damage against defenses ranking in the bottom half of the league between Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
WKU’s 16th-ranked overall defense will be the best Florida Atlantic has faced since Ohio State (2nd) in the season opener.
Last year against WKU, Robinson completed 17 passes for 231 yards in a game dominated by running backs now playing in the NFL (Kerrith Whyte and Devin Singletary) who combined for 311 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Owls.
Before Robinson left the game last week against Old Dominion with his team up 24-3, he was 17-of-24 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
Tronti entered the game and completed 7-of-10 passes for 57 yards and added 38 rushing yards in the second half.
WKU is expecting to see Robinson for a second straight season.
“He’s a complete quarterback,” Helton said. “He’s a great thrower and a great runner and he handles the offense extremely well and has good vision. We have to keep him at bay and they’ve got a good running back with skill players on the outside. It’ll be a big challenge, but again, our guys are excited about the opportunity.”{&end}
