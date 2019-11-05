There’s a reason Rick Stansbury’s rolodex of phrases includes the idea of no substitute for experience or how fine a line can be in the difference between winning and losing.
Since Stansbury took over as Western Kentucky’s coach three years ago, the Hilltoppers have finished on the wrong end of that fine line. A rimmed-out shot in the last minute of the Conference USA championship game in 2017 and poor shooting in the second half of the same game the next season sit fresh on the minds of those returning to try and get across that line.
“Every day I’m thinking about it,” WKU junior Taveion Hollingsworth said. “I’m thinking about both games. So, we’re all coming in going hard and doing what we have to do to make sure we go out on game days going hard and doing what we do best.”
Hollingsworth leads a quartet of experience and added pieces the Hilltoppers believe lives up to the preseason billing as the No. 1 team in C-USA. The 2019-20 quest for that validation starts Tuesday night against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We were picked first last year,” Stansbury said. “We come in second in the league in the championship game, that’s a fine line. Go to the game and make a free throw, that’s winning and losing right there. All you can ask as a coach is to put yourself in position to have that opportunity and we have that opportunity.”
Hollingsworth, redshirt senior Jared Savage, junior Josh Anderson and center Charles Bassey are the core returnees that make up 75 percent of the scoring, 64.1 percent of the rebounding and 48.4 percent of the assist rate from a year ago.
The four leading scorers graduated one senior from a year ago in point guard Lamonte Bearden and add plenty of pieces it believes will put the Hilltoppers on the right side of that fine line. Forward Carson Williams is eligible after sitting out last season and is earning comparisons to former Hilltopper star Justin Johnson. His double-double in WKU’s 40-point exhibition win over Kentucky State validated those claims from Stansbury and players.
Graduate transfer Camron Justice joins Williams in those new additions who not only are from Kentucky, but won Mr. Basketball awards – the Hindman native Justice in 2015, Williams (Owenton) in 2016 as well as Hollingsworth (Lexington) in 2017.
Also in that mix includes senior Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper, who is still waiting to be cleared to play by the NCAA.
The rest of the roster includes reclassified senior forward Matt Horton, redshirt junior walk-on Patrick Murphy and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell. The incoming freshman class features guards Jordan Rawls, Jackson Harlan and forward Isaiah Cozart.
“We’ve got respect from (coaches) picking us No. 1, but that don’t mean nothing,” Savage said. “As you can see from last year, that don’t mean anything. We’ve got to come in hungry this year and show people that we can be No. 1.
“We’re really deep this year. We’ve got a deep bench this year and everybody can play. There’s going to be a lot of bodies now and I’m excited for this year.”
The Hilltoppers will open the year with three of their first four games in Diddle Arena. A trip to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 15 is the only road game before a few days in the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Paradise Jam against Bowling Green, Illinois State or Cincinnati and another opponent to be determined. Louisville, Wright State, Arkansas, Rhode Island and Belmont round out the nonconference schedule.
Stansbury hopes the experience of Bassey, Hollingsworth, Anderson, Savage and the added pieces are enough for WKU to finally make that push its been so close to achieving.
“Every opportunity you get to take care of that fine line, you take care of that fine line,” Stansbury said. “That fine line could be the first minute, first five minutes or first 10 minutes. You want to write about that last minute. That’s when it gets exposed more. That basket you give up in the first minute and you don’t get back in defensive transition, it’s the same one as the last minute in that game.”
