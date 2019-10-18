Western Kentucky’s win over Army last week marked a significant turning point for the rest of the season. It gave WKU its third straight win and four on the season, eclipsing its win total from 2018.
In the same way, WKU’s loss at Charlotte last season carried its own weight as writing on the wall for what turned into a dreadful year. The Hilltoppers lost 40-14 in North Carolina to give the 49ers their largest win over an FBS opponent to date.
Tempting as it may be to circle Charlotte as a revenge game or a measurement for how far the Hilltoppers have come under coach Tyson Helton, it’s not the approach the team is adapting for this Saturday’s 3 p.m. CDT kickoff for Homecoming.
“We don’t talk about that,” defensive tackle Jalen Madden said. “The past is the past. It’s a new season. We just go out here with the next game. That’s our mentality. Next game, next opponent.”
Helton is still using the underdog card this week as WKU (4-2) starts a stretch of three straight Conference USA games, starting with Charlotte (2-4) on Saturday, a road game at Marshall and back home against Florida Atlantic. WKU was a nine-point favorite against Charlotte as of Friday.
The Hilltoppers are 3-0 in the league and the 49ers are 0-2 with losses to FAU and FIU. Charlotte’s two wins have come against Massachusetts and FCS Gardner-Webb, but it’s also played defending national champion Clemson in a 52-10 loss.
Charlotte has a proven offense, but the opposite stands on defense. The 49ers have the second-highest scoring offense in C-USA, but they allow a league-worst 41 ppg.
“They’re scoring a lot of points, so we have to play great defense and we’re going to have to score a bunch of points on offense,” Helton said. “We fully anticipate Charlotte is going to come in here anxious to get a win and we have to match that intensity.”
Saturday’s Homecoming will be somewhat of an equal reunion for Charlotte coach Will Healy. Charlotte’s first-year coach was hired from Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn., after he turned the FCS program around. The Governors lost 29 straight games and only had two five-win seasons in 25 years upon Healy’s arrival.
Austin Peay went 8-4 in 2017 and Healy, 33, was named the FCS Coach of the Year. Healy was hired to replace Brad Lambert after the 49ers went just 11-36 since the school joined C-USA in 2015.
When Healy was at Austin Peay, he frequently recruited local high school talent from the area.
“Tyson Helton has done a phenomenal job there and I am very familiar with that program, seeing that I was about 45 minutes away when I was at Austin Peay,” Healy said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I know their talent. … They are playing great football in all three phases and they are a great example for us to watch on film offensively, defensively and special teams are all playing at a really high level. And at their place for Homecoming, we have to have a chip on our shoulder. This will be a tremendous test for our football team.”
Keys for the Hilltoppers will be to find ways to find more point production in Ty Storey’s fourth game managing the offense at quarterback. WKU held the ball for 38 minutes and had just 17 points to show for it last week against Army. The offense is just 13-of-23 on producing touchdowns in the red zone, 86th nationally.
Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis pointed to Charlotte’s defensive ends, Alex Highsmith and Markees Watts, two of the best edge rushers in the league. That duo has combined for 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for Charlotte. The 49ers' 19 total sacks rank second in C-USA and 18th nationally.
Defensively, WKU’s top-25 defense will have to stop running back Benny LeMay, who leads the league with 103 rushing yards per game. LeMay averaged 7.1 yards per carry against the Hilltoppers last season.
“They’re creative with what they do,” Helton said of Charlotte’s offense. “They have multiple personnel and they make plays, a lot of talent on that side of the ball. They’re not scared to do trick plays and those kinds of things to keep you off balance. They just do a good job offensively.”
