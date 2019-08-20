Clayton White acknowledged that while his Western Kentucky defense didn’t end camp on a positive note, the offense is coming around to fit expectations.
WKU’s defensive coordinator had the upper hand during fall camp with a veteran group that dictated the outcome of the team’s first scrimmage, but that changed when the offense found its rhythm in the days leading into the second scrimmage.
“We found out this offense is very explosive,” White said after Monday’s practice. “They can do some things that when things are clicking and if you make a mistake, they’ll make you pay.”
The offense earned positive reviews from head coach Tyson Helton last Friday, who said it took a few drives to find a flow and make big scoring plays. Redshirt senior Quin Jernighan made a long touchdown grab that helped shift that momentum Saturday.
Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said all position groups have made strides, but this offense is predicated on receivers making plays with quarterback timing. The receivers are the first players Helton and Ellis both mentioned as having stepped up most in production.
“I don’t think we had a bunch of magic plays,” Ellis said. “I think the way we coach it and the time of the calling is important and I think they’re learning the details of the play a little more instead of concept. They’re understanding exactly the way we want it done. That’s gotten better every day.”
Ellis said older receivers like Jernighan and Lucky Jackson knew the play concepts when he was at WKU previously as an assistant from 2014-16, working his last year specifically as the receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
“For the older guys, they’re getting back in the groove of it,” Ellis said. “Some of it is coming back to it. They’re learning some new things, too. We ran a lot of good plays before when we were here and we’re going to use some of those good ones we liked and so those are coming back to them. The new stuff, they’re learning. At the end of the day, playing wideout is about getting open and making plays.”
QB Battle
WKU is winding down its starting quarterback search just over a week out from the season opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 29. Ellis said it’s not hard for the team to pinpoint the starter based on their responses in practice.
Graduate transfer Ty Storey and redshirt junior Steven Duncan have the most experience out of the four quarterbacks and have a clear connection to Helton. Storey transferred from Arkansas after Helton was hired and Duncan was recruited by Helton when the latter was previously WKU’s offensive coordinator.
Redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley and redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas are other potential candidates.
“The guy that can move the offense and score touchdowns is the guy who’s going to be the quarterback,” Ellis said. “I think it’s coming along for a couple of them. I don’t think it’s hard for the kids to know who’s going to run out there and we’ll wait for coach to decide and let you guys know.”
Defensive ends showing out
White pointed to his anchors on the defensive line as the position group that’s stood out the most as WKU transitions out of three weeks of practice into game week soon. DeAngelo Malone, Juwuan Jones and Carson Jordan are the returners from last year’s group.
Jones is coming off a redshirt freshman season with five sacks that earned him All-Freshman honors by Conference USA and freshman All-American status by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
“That group with defensive tackles has been very consistent,” White said. “Those guys understand what we ask of them and they do a great job in the pass rush and the run. All of our groups try their best to be consistent and we have our days. Our D-line has been the most consistent.
Coach (Jimmy) Lindsey and coach (Kenny) Martin understand what those guys and the defensive team are asking of them and they do a good job of going out and doing their job every single day.”
Roster moves
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Devin Bell announced via Twitter on Monday his intention to transfer from WKU. Bell joins redshirt freshman tight end Jay Gibson and true freshman offensive lineman Jordan Flack as those who have left the team during the fall.
All three of their departures are independent decisions and not related to incidents Saturday morning currently being investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department. Running back Quinton Baker and offensive lineman Preston Mixon were dismissed from the team for involvement in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.