Familiar motivation can help one team understand the other.
That’s the approach Tyson Helton is taking this week, making sure his Western Kentucky football team maintains its own edge against an Old Dominion team he believes is in a similar position the Hilltoppers were in a week ago against the defending Conference USA champions.
“Any time you’re motivated to go prove something it gives you a little bit of an edge,” Helton said after Thursday’s practice. “We have to be able to match that with an edge of our own.”
Old Dominion (1-3) will play its conference opener at the newly constructed S.B. Ballard Stadium against the Hilltoppers (2-2 overall, 2-0 C-USA) after losing three straight in games decided by only a handful of plays. Kickoff in Norfolk, Va., is set for 5 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.
The Monarchs have lost three in a row on the road at No. 21 Virginia, Virginia Tech and at home last week to East Carolina. Two momentum-changing plays can be pointed out as the difference in what was already a close game.
In a 28-17 loss to the Cavaliers, quarterback Stone Smartt threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. Wipe that off the board and Old Dominion is within a score of the lead.
Last week in a 24-21 loss to ECU, the Monarchs were backed up in their own end zone and had a punt blocked that became a Pirates touchdown.
“We are paying dearly for our mistakes, particularly in the fourth quarter.” ODU coach Bobby Wilder said during his weekly news conference Monday. “All four of our games have been decided in the fourth quarter. We’re 1-3 and that’s the most frustrating thing right now. The players are extremely frustrated by that. It’s certainly something that can be fixed because our mistakes are self-inflicted, so we’ve got to work to correct those and we’ll start winning football games once we do.”
Although the Monarchs were picked sixth out of the seven teams in the C-USA East Division after replacing 30 players from 2018 with 47 who have never played a down for ODU, the cards are set up for a momentum swing unless the Hilltoppers can maintain consistency of their own.
“We always have to come out with an edge each week,” WKU wide receiver Lucky Jackson said. “Each week is a new week and nothing previous matters just because our next game is the biggest game. We try to keep that focus and mentality going in and attacking each practice.”
WKU can somewhat relate.
Two plays can be pointed to as the difference in each of the Hilltoppers’ two losses to FCS Central Arkansas and Louisville. WKU was caught off-guard by a 80-yard halfback pass in the middle of a 21-0 run by UCA in the fourth quarter that decided the Bears’ 35-28 win.
Two weeks later against Louisville, the Cardinals had a scoop and score off a Steven Duncan fumble in the final minute of the first half. If WKU erases that miscue and adds a potential fourth-quarter touchdown that went right off Jackson’s hands in the end zone, the game is within three points late instead of the 17-point win the Cardinals earned.
“(We have) good momentum, but we have to have our mind right,” Helton said. “Keep preaching to the guys all week it’s going to be a dogfight this week. I expect an Old Dominion team that’s going to be ready to go. It’ll be the first conference game for them just like it was for us last week with something to prove.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.