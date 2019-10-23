Western Kentucky has done well to this point of eliminating the run option of any opposing team, especially when it happens to be that team’s biggest strength.
Take away the over 200 rushing yards Louisville had on Sept. 14 and the Hilltoppers are allowing just 94 yards per game. In consecutive weeks, WKU (5-2 overall, 4-0 Conference USA) has stepped up to the challenge of an Army triple-option attack two weeks ago and the league’s top running back in Benny LeMay against Charlotte last Saturday.
Brenden Knox, come on down.
“Come to find out, this conference has a lot of good running backs and Knox has been one of the better ones, for sure,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said after Wednesday’s practice.
The young Marshall running back currently leads C-USA in rushing with 712 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 102 yards per game as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot, 209-pound back was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after pounding Florida Atlantic with 220 yards on 23 carries for two touchdowns.
Knox moved up the board as the league’s leading rusher after LeMay previously owned that honor, but the Charlotte running back was held to 45 yards in WKU”s win over the 49ers last week.
The Hilltoppers hope they can produce a similar result for this Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff in West Virginia.
“We’ve done a good job the past week stopping the run game with big running backs we’ve faced in the past,” WKU safety Devon Key said. “We expect to do that every week and just come in and stop the run game.”
WKU has held its last two conference opponents, UAB and Charlotte, to 141 total rushing yards and no rush longer than 15 yards. In between those contests, WKU held Army to a season-low 137 yards after the Black Knights entered averaging close to 300 yards on the ground.
The Hilltoppers rank 14th in the country allowing 2.9 yards per rush, which is second to UAB (seventh nationally) in C-USA.
Defensive end DeAngelo Malone still leads the country with 16 tackles for loss and WKU as a team is averaging six tackles per game behind the line of scrimmage.
That’s a strength that hasn’t wavered as a stretch of high-scoring teams enters WKU’s schedule. Charlotte entered last Saturday averaging over 30 points per game and scored 14 quickly, but WKU pitched a shutout from midway through the second quarter until the end.
Marshall has scored over 30 in two straight wins over FAU and Old Dominion and averages 27.1 points per game. Knox also leads the Thundering Herd as the league’s best rushing offense that averages 5.5 yards per carry. Marshall’s lowest average per carry mark this season is a 4.3 rate against Cincinnati.
Outside of Knox, the Thundering Herd use a pair of redshirt sophomores in running back Sheldon Evans and quarterback Isaiah Green to complete its rushing attack.
“(Knox) is a good back, runs hard,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “He’s just a good back that hits the hole. One cut and he can be gone if you’re not in your gap. We have to do a good job of everyone doing their job and corralling him and keeping him contained.
“I’d say they’re our toughest test this season. They’re a very good team that’s very sound on offense. We’re very sound as well. I think our execution will help us be victorious at the end of the day and I believe in us.”
