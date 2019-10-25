Whether it’s the pageantry of the rivalry or the implications of Saturday’s outcome at Marshall, neither are at the forefront of minds occupying Western Kentucky’s locker room.
The Hilltoppers have won four straight with a head-down, one step at a time approach and if glitz and glamour come as a result, celebrating that can come later.
“It’s not even about Marshall,” WKU wide receiver Jahcour Pearson said. “We worry about what we can do and only good things happen from that.”
Marshall isn’t WKU’s oldest rival, but the Thundering Herd have become the biggest since the Hilltoppers joined the league in 2014. The series got started when a 6-5 WKU team upset a previously unbeaten Marshall team in a 67-66 overtime thriller. That victory crushed Marshall’s hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl game and opened the door for WKU’s first bowl victory in the Bahamas a month later.
The Hilltoppers will make their fourth trip to Huntington, W.Va., since that game for a 1:30 p.m. CDT kickoff Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Much is on the line for this matchup as well. WKU (5-2 overall, 4-0 C-USA) holds a two-game lead over Marshall (4-3, 2-1) in the C-USA East Division. The Thundering Herd hold a tiebreaker with Florida Atlantic in the standings after defeating the Owls last week.
“We’re getting down this stretch in the season where we’re playing some really good football teams,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “You talk about you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Marshall has kind of been the standard in the league for a long time with great history there. Doc Holliday does a great job with his team and it should be a very challenging game, but a game we’re very excited to play and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
The Thundering Herd have won the last two meetings by one score. WKU couldn’t complete a 13-point rally in the fourth quarter in 2017 and quarterback Steven Duncan fumbled inside the Marshall 10-yard line last season in WKU’s 20-17 loss.
“They’re just the next one on the schedule,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “That’s the mentality you have to have. You can’t make it bigger than what it is. We’re just worried about us right now and doing our best to hopefully going up there and winning the game.”
Offensively, WKU is looking to capitalize off reaching the 30-point mark for the first time in its 30-14 win over Charlotte a week ago. Ty Storey has been efficient his last two games, completing 70 percent of his pass attempts without a turnover. He’s also rushed 28 times in two weeks for 60 yards to offer another dimension to the offense.
Although Storey was sacked a season-high four times last week against the 49ers, Helton took the blame on that for rolling the dice on play calls that didn’t properly account for certain blitzes. Marshall’s defense will certainly bring the heat, with 15 sacks racked up over the last two games.
“Anytime you can stop the run like we have the last two weeks and teams become one-dimensional, that’s critical,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “We have to find ways to get pressure on (Storey) because he can throw it.”
Marshall is 12th in the country with 25 total sacks, led by six sacks from Darius Hodge and four from linebacker Tyler Brown.
“This is more of a conventional defense,” Helton said. “They’re a big pressure defense. They bring a lot of different pressures. All their guys are physical in the front four and they really get after it and they get a lot of push. The offensive line is going to have to have great protection for Ty all game. They’re a talented bunch that plays their defense and they play it well and it doesn’t matter who they play.”
WKU’s top-25 rush defense will have another tall order in facing C-USA leading back Brenden Knox. Marshall’s conference-leading run game is powered by the redshirt freshman’s 719 yards (16th nationally) that ranks 18th in the country for yards per game (102.7).
“We’ve done a good job the past week stopping the run game with big running backs we’ve faced,” WKU safety Devon Key said. “We expect to do that every week and just come in and stop the run game. They do pretty well playing off each other with the zone read. We expect to come in and make the plays we’re supposed to make and get the win.”
Western Kentucky (5-2) at Marshall (4-3)
1:30 p.m. CDT, Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Huntington, W.Va.
TV: Stadium
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM, WWKU 1450 AM
Position by Position:
Quarterback: Ty Storey is undefeated as the WKU starting quarterback mostly due to his efficiency managing the offense. He’s completed 70 percent of his passes the last two games without a turnover and offered versatility by plugging himself into the run game. Marshall QB Isaiah Green’s 58 percent completion rate is among the league’s worst.
ADVANTAGE: WKU
Running back: Brenden Knox is coming off a 220-yard game vs. FAU as the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week. He’s played 12 games of college football and has 1,297 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gaej Walker has averaged 4.3 yards per carry the last two games. Knox is probably the more dynamic of the two.
ADVANTAGE: Marshall
Wide receivers: WKU had two passing plays of 20 yards or more, highlighted by a flea-flicker that went for a touchdown. Lucky Jackson caught that score and also threw a touchdown pass. As Storey gets comfortable, the results are evident between Jackson, Jahcour Pearson and Jacquez Sloan. Armani Levias leads Marshall with 38.4 receiving yards per game.
ADVANTAGE: WKU
Offensive line: The quintet of Cole Spencer, Tyler Witt, Seth Joest, Jordan Meredith and Miles Pate has been the best group of WKU’s team. They didn’t get much of a push last week, averaging 1.7 yards per carry. Marshall has also held the same starting five all year while pushing for 5.5 yards per attempt.
ADVANTAGE: Marshall
Defensive line: This game features two of the league’s best defensive lines. Marshall has produced 15 sacks the last two games, while WKU has the country’s best defensive end in DeAngelo Malone with his 16 tackles for loss. Marshall defensive lineman Darius Hodge is tied for 19th in the country with six sacks. WKU’s top-25 defense all starts at this position.
ADVANTAGE: WKU
Linebackers: Marshall boasts seniors at two of its three linebacker spots between Tyler Brown and Omari Cobb. Brown has a team-high six sacks and Cobb is second with 57 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Kyle Bailey is WKU’s anchor with a consistent rotation of about four other linebackers.
ADVANTAGE: Marshall
Secondary: Marshall is 11th in the conference allowing 8.4 yards per pass attempt and has allowed 11 touchdowns while producing just three interceptions. WKU safety Devon Key is the team's leading tackler, while the Topper DBs allow just 177 passing yards per game.
ADVANTAGE: WKU
Special Teams: Cory Munson made two career-long field goals last week, but also missed two. Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser is a perfect 7-for-7 this year.
ADVANTAGE: Marshall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.