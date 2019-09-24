The introduction of nine new starters to the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s defense hasn’t slowed down the defending Conference USA champions as one of the top defenses in the conference.
The 2019 version of the Blazers’ defense is putting up numbers with the best of the best nationally. That timing gives Western Kentucky its biggest challenge after it faced adversity with a quick, physical defensive front two weeks ago against Louisville.
“We play an ACC school and an SEC school this year and I think this may be the best defensive front we’re going to face,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said after practice on Tuesday. “They’ve got some good players up there. We’ll have a huge challenge in front of us.”
WKU’s offensive line kept quarterback Steven Duncan clean and opened plenty of running lanes for running back Gaej Walker in the first two games against Central Arkansas and Florida International. But the Hilltoppers (1-2) were a bit overwhelmed in the first half and fell in a hole it couldn’t climb out of despite doing a much better job controlling the line of scrimmage in the second half.
Two weeks later, WKU returns to Houchens-Smith Stadium this Saturday and resumes conference play against UAB at 6 p.m. CDT. The Blazers defense ranks fourth nationally in third-down rates, seventh in tackles for loss and sixth in the nation with 13 sacks.
“Talented group,” WKU offensive lineman Tyler Witt said. “They play really hard. You can see it on the tape -- they’re not quitting any plays and they play physical as well. It’s going to be who out-physicals who and who brings their lunch pail to the ballpark.”
UAB (3-0) has wins over Alabama State, Akron and South Alabama to rank 22nd nationally in total defense at 14 points per game. The Blazers’ opponents have succeeded on just 9-of-42 (.214) third-down conversion attempts, which trails only Wisconsin, Kansas State and Navy.
UAB plays a 5-2-4 defense that emphasizes pressure from three interior linemen led Garrett Marino’s 3.5 sacks and edge rushers led by Jordan Smith’s three sacks.
That duo carried over the successes that helped UAB lead the nation with three shutouts a year ago. They’re showing consistency under head coach Bill Clark and defensive coordinator David Reeves again, despite losing nine players from the 2018 squad.
The Blazers held South Alabama to three points and 190 yards of offense on 47 plays last week.
“I think their front four really controls the line of scrimmage well,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “Their d-line does a good job in the run game and they do good on the pass rush. They’re able to rush four and play coverage. That gives them an advantage. They’re able to get pressure on the quarterback without having to blitz.”
“We’ll have to do a great job with our offensive line and be sound in our pass protection and run game.”
WKU’s offensive line enjoyed successes in the first two games, with Walker rushing for over 100 yards and Duncan being sacked just once.
But Louisville was a different story as WKU rushed for just 43 yards while Duncan faced unfamiliar pressure. The quarterback broke his foot in the second half and the Hilltoppers will roll out a new signal caller Saturday.
Helton emphasized re-establishing the run game for WKU to have a chance, but they’ll still rest faith on whichever quarterback they start against UAB between Ty Storey, Davis Shanley or Kevaris Thomas.
“We’ll have to do a great job with our offensive line and be sound in our pass protection and run game,” Helton said. “Give our guys opportunities to make plays. All games are won in the trenches in some form or fashion.
“We have to re-establish the run game against UAB. They’re not going to let you go out there and throw the ball all over the park. They’re too good in the secondary. We have to establish a sound run game to get the opportunities to take shots down the field.”
