Western Kentucky recorded a season-high 16 hits en route to beating South Dakota State 11-6 on Friday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The 16 hits are the most by a Hilltopper team since March 14, 2021, when WKU beat Bowling Green by a score of 17-16 in a game where they recorded 20 total hits. With the win, the Hilltoppers moved to 11-4 on the year and reached 11 wins through 15 games for the first time since 2010, when WKU started the year winning 13 of its first 17 games.
“I really liked our approach tonight. A lot of line drives, backside base hits, and doubles,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “I know the wind was blowing out, but we only had two home runs and they had four home runs. The big thing is, they were all solos, but one. We only had one walk from our pitching staff, so when you are only giving up one walk and no errors you are going to give yourself a chance.
"We knocked 16 hits, took our walks, hit by pitches, and had a good amount of two-out hits as well, which will help you win a lot of games.”
WKU right-hander Mason Burns made his fourth start on the mound, recording six strikeouts in five frames while surrendering three runs on six hits without allowing a walk, ultimately earning his second win on the season to improve to 2-0.
Burns was relieved by Beau Coffman in the sixth, who claimed his second save on the year. The junior struck out five batters in four frames, while allowing three runs on five hits and just one walk.
At the plate, four Hilltoppers recorded multi-hit efforts. Ty Crittenberger was a triple shy of the cycle, leading the way in a 4-for-6 effort with a home run, a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and a scoring one run of his own. Lukas Farris recorded his first collegiate home run in going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk. Drew Reckart was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs, and a walk, while Kirk Liebert contributed with a 1-for-2 outing with two RBIs off a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly.
The Hilltoppers will continue their series against South Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.