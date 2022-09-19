WKU FOOTBALL Tops add Boston College to future nonconference schedule JARED MacDONALD jmacdonald@bgdailynews.com Jared MacDonald Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 19, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Big Red waves a smoke bomb before WKU's 20-13 win over UAB on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Houchens-Smith Stadium. (Austin Anthony/photo@bgdailynews.com) Austin Anthony Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky will be shipping up to Boston in 2024.The Hilltoppers added a future nonconference football game against the Eagles for Sept. 28, 2024, to finalize future nonconference schedules through 2025, the Daily News learned Monday.WKU and Boston College have never played in football. The 2024 WKU nonconference schedule now includes an Aug. 31 game at Alabama, a Sept. 7 game vs. Eastern Kentucky, a Sept. 14 game vs. Toledo and the Sept. 28 game at Boston College.WKU was scheduled to make a trip to South Florida in 2024, but the game has been moved back to Sept. 20, 2031.The Hilltoppers’ future nonconference schedule now includes: •2023: vs. South Florida (Sept. 2), vs. Houston Baptist (Sept. 9), at Ohio State (Sept. 16) at Troy (Sept. 23).•2024: at Alabama (Aug. 31), vs. Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 7), vs. Toledo (Sept. 14), at Boston College (Sept. 28).•2025: vs. North Alabama (Aug. 30), at Toledo (Sept. 6), vs. Cincinnati (Sept. 20), at LSU (Nov. 22).•2026: at Georgia (Sept. 12), at Cincinnati (Sept. 26).•2029: at Indiana (Sept. 15).•2031: at South Florida (Sept. 20). – Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Football Hilltoppers Ncaa Football Boston College Wku Kentucky Future Football Game Schedule Jared MacDonald Covering Western Kentucky University athletics for the Bowling Green Daily News. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jared MacDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today