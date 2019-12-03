Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the addition of Mark Brown to the 2019 signing class on Tuesday.
Brown is from Johns Creek, Ga., where he earned a top-10 finish in the Georgia Junior Amateur. The high school senior is also the Georgia PGA Junior scoring average leader.
The Georgia native has earned two top-10 finishes with the American Junior Golf Association and accumulated a total of 51 starts in one season with the AJGA.
In addition to being a US Junior Amateur contender, Brown also boasts at 3.77 GPA.
“We are really excited about the addition of Mark to our program,” Metts said in a news release. “He has had a successful AJGA career and has played in a US Junior, which is always a great accomplishment. It’s always a positive bringing in guys with chemistry, and we will have that with Mark and our other incoming guys.”
Brown joins a signing class that includes Connery Meyer from Marietta, Ga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.