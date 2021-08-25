Rick Stansbury has added another player from the transfer portal for the 2021-22 season.
Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams has signed with Western Kentucky, the program announced Wednesday in a release.
“Keith is a player who’s had great success at a high level and with a quality program,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “He brings us maturity, experience, versatility and a lot of toughness. He’s a terrific young man and teammate who already has his degree. We’re thrilled to have him be a part of our family.”
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard is coming off a season with the Bearcats in which he started 22 of 23 games and averaged a team-high 14.3 points on 39.8% (113 of 284) shooting from the field, 31.3% (25 of 80) shooting from 3-point range and 65.3% (79 of 121) shooting from the free-throw line. He also brought down 4.1 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists and recorded 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per game as a senior. He was named an AAC Second Team honoree and named to the NABC All-District 24 Second Team.
Williams started 83 of a possible 121 games over his Cincinnati career, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes. He finished 35th on Cincinnati’s all-time scoring list with 1,156 career points. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native helped lead the Bearcats to AAC Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019, and to two AAC regular-season titles in 2018 and 2020.
Cincinnati went 12-11 last season and ended the year with a 91-54 loss to Houston in the AAC Tournament championship game.
Following the season, Williams announced April 29 via Twitter that he would be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent, but later changed his decision and two months after entered the transfer portal. This season, he will be using his fifth and final year of eligibility afforded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported July 16 that Williams had told him he was also receiving interest from Arkansas, Maryland and Florida, in addition to WKU.
Williams was a four-star recruit out of Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, according to Rivals and 247Sports, and was named the 2017 All-New York City Player of the Year and Catholic High School Athletic Association Class AA Most Valuable Player.
WKU is scheduled to open the season Nov. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena against Alabama State, a source told the Daily News on July 8.{&end}