The Western Kentucky football team's defense is expected to perform well again this fall after a solid 2019 campaign, and the Hilltoppers added a piece Friday to try to help continue its success in the future.
WKU landed a commitment from Jeremiah McClendon on Friday. The Class of 2021 safety from Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, Fla., who's rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports announced his decision in a post on Twitter.
"Being able to take care of my family gone be one hell of a feeling," McClendon wrote in the post where he announced his commitment while thanking Jesus, his coaches and family.
McClendon had cut his list of schools to four July 10. Included with WKU were Indiana, Georgia State and Florida Atlantic.
The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect recorded 54 tackles, 11 interceptions, eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season, according to an article posted Thursday by Naji Tobias of New Era Prep. McClendon was named defensive All-State First Team in Class 7A.
McClendon joins quarterback Chance McDonald out of Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., who committed in May, and lineman Anthony Giansante from Norwin High School in Huntingdon, Pa., who committed in June, to WKU's '21 recruiting class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.