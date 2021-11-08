Western Kentucky added an early commitment Monday.
On the eve of the Hilltoppers’ season opener, 6-foot-2 Covington Holy Cross junior guard Jacob Meyer announced his commitment to the in-state program via Twitter.
“Go Hilltoppers!!” Meyer tweeted with the hashtag “Committed” and a graphic announcing his decision.
He tweeted Nov. 2 he received an offer from WKU after visiting the school Halloween weekend.
Meyer was Holy Cross’ leading scorer last year, averaging 25.2 points per game in 24 games as a sophomore. He shot 45.9% from the field, 33.6% from 3-point range and 74.1% from the free-throw line. The class of 2023 commit also grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game and had 4.1 assists per game for the 14-10 team that finished runner-up in the 35th District to Covington Catholic and fell to Conner in its first game of the 9th Region Tournament.
Meyer averaged 17.8 points per game as a freshman to lead Holy Cross while connecting on 45.5% of his shots from the field, 29.8% from deep and 68.7% from the free-throw line. He averaged 3.3 rebounds that year.
Holy Cross is scheduled to open the regular season at home against Hamilton (Ohio) on Dec. 4.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena against Alabama State.