Western Kentucky has added another player with college football experience to its 2021 signing class.
The Hilltoppers announced the addition of defensive back Kahlef Hailassie to its roster Tuesday. He's comes from Independence Community College after spending time at Oregon as a freshman.
Hailassie was listed as a 6-foot-2, 188-pound freshman cornerback on Oregon's 2018 roster. He played in each of the team's 13 games at cornerback and on the punt return unit. He recorded one tackle.
Weber State announced Hailassie transferred to its program via Twitter on Feb. 5, 2020, but the team did not play any games in the fall with the FCS season moving to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Independence Community College, where Hailassie comes from, also did not play any games in the fall.
Hailassie was rated a consensus three-star by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, and was rated the No. 81 cornerback in his class by ESPN out of Cosumnes High School in California.
Hailassie is the 18th player in WKU's 2021 signing class and the 16th that has previously been on a Division I football roster. The Hilltoppers have also signed wide receiver Daewood Davis, who had been at Oregon since 2017, and cornerback Miguel Edwards, who also comes from Independence Community College, where he was unable to play. Edwards was at Oklahoma before that.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium.