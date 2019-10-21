The initial broadcast schedule for Western Kentucky's men's basketball team features 24 games selected for national broadcast or digital streaming in the 2019-20 season, the Conference USA office announced.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play seven games on the ESPN family of networks, four games on CBS Sports Network, two games on CBSSN on Facebook, two games on Stadium, six games on Stadium on Facebook and three games on FloHoops.com.
Additional road game broadcasts are still to be announced, as are WKU’s final four games of the regular season under C-USA Bonus Play. TV information for those matchups will be available following the conclusion of games on Feb. 15.
WKU’s home game against North Texas on Jan. 2 will air on ESPNU, a new league partner for five games for C-USA this season.
The Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network will also produce six games to stream on ESPN3, air locally on WKU PBS in Bowling Green and regionally on WBNA in Louisville. Those games will be home contests against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5, Austin Peay on Nov. 9, Campbellsville on Nov. 18, Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition) on Dec. 17, Rice on Jan. 4 and Charlotte on Jan. 18.
WKU’s opening exhibition against Kentucky State on Nov. 2 will not be broadcast.
CBS Sports Network will air WKU’s home games against Arkansas (Dec. 7), Old Dominion (Jan. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 6), as well as its road game at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 11.
The two games that will appear on CBSSN on Facebook – which are games produced by CBS and broadcast exclusively on Facebook – are WKU’s neutral-site meeting with Louisville in Nashville on Nov. 29 and its trip to UTSA on Feb. 15.
WKU will appear in four of CBS Sports Network’s six regular-season C-USA selections this season, as well as six of 10 overall regular-season CBS Sports productions.
Stadium will broadcast the Hilltoppers’ home contest against Belmont on Dec. 28, as well as its road game at UAB on Jan. 9, and will also have six broadcasts exclusive to Facebook. Those games are Jan. 22 at Marshall, Jan. 25 vs. Marshall, Jan. 30 at Florida Atlantic, Feb. 1 at FIU, Feb. 8 vs. Southern Miss and Feb. 13 at UTEP.
WKU’s three games in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in November will stream on FloHoops.com, a paid subscription service.
