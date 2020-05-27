Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Chan Metts announced the addition of graduate transfer Christian Tooley to the 2020-21 roster.
“We are lucky that it worked out for Christian to have another year of eligibility left to join our program,” Metts said in a news release. “He is a very high character young man with a great work ethic, which are two qualities we value greatly here.”
As a Bowling Green native, Tooley was a five-year letterwinner at Warren East High School prior to playing at Kentucky Wesleyan for his first four years of eligibility. With an additional year of eligibility after the blanket waiver for spring sports, Tooley has chosen to transfer to WKU for his final year.
Tooley carried a 72.38 scoring average across the 2019-20 year. He also holds the Kentucky Wesleyan program record in 18 and 36-hole scores.
He led the Panthers in tournament scoring average in each of his four seasons in Owensboro. Tooley’s career scoring average of 75.2 strokes is the lowest average at Kentucky Wesleyan in 27 years.
After being named First-Team All-Conference in 2018, Tooley was awarded the KWC Male Athlete of the Year.
In addition to five individual tournament wins, he also won the Division II Midwest Regional during his sophomore year in 2017.
Tooley’s brother, Keith Tooley, was a WKU men’s golf letterwinner in 2013 and 2014.
“His family has ties to Western Kentucky and he has spent a lot of time with our assistant, Coach Mully (John Mullendore), which makes him a great fit for us,” Metts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.