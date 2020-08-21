Western Kentucky will get a rematch with Brigham Young after all.
This time, it won't be in a national championship of the SirusXM mascot bracket challenge, but on the football field.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Provo, Utah, for an Oct. 31 game which replaces the originally scheduled homecoming game against Old Dominion that was lost after ODU announced the cancellation of fall sports for 2020.
Stadium's Brett McMurphy was first to report the news, which was later confirmed to the Daily News. Sources spoke to the Daily News on condition on anonymity because the game has yet to be announced.
The game is WKU's third scheduled nonconference contest. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville and host Liberty the following week. The original opener against UT Chattanooga was postponed to a date to be determined, but athletics director Todd Stewart said in Wednesday's virtual Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting the plan was to still play that game. He also said WKU was planning a very cautious start with two games in September. The Hilltoppers currently have no games scheduled for Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
WKU and BYU met in the championship match of April's SiriusXM mascot bracket challenge, where Cosmo edged Big Red by a 51-49% vote on Twitter. Cosmo and Big Red were initially left out of the bracket originally intended for Power 5 mascots. Each were inserted as a 16-seed and tore through the bracket on their way to the championship round. Controversy followed the championship around whether BYU purchased Twitter votes, leading to an investigation by SiriusXM.
Stewart tweeted the following after the championship: "We would love to do a football and/or basketball series. The schools have never played in football and @WKUBasketball leads the all-time hoops series 3-0 but we haven't played since 1954. Let's make this happen @TomHolmoe (BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe)!"
Holmoe quote tweeted Stewart's tweet with: "Ironic how Cosmo and Big Red could get their two AD's together to talk a little future fun & games. Great chatting with you Todd. Good luck to the Hilltoppers!"
Stewart quote tweeted Homoe's message with: "Appreciate you reaching out Tom, really enjoyed visiting with you! Excited about some future possibilities! All the best to you and @BYUCougars!"
Sources confirmed to the Daily News the two ADs spoke shortly after the poll, but the Oct. 31 game happened mainly because of scheduling changes this fall and both teams need to fill a date on the schedule, and that the mascot poll was coincidental.
WKU was also originally scheduled to travel to Indiana on Sept. 12, but the game was canceled after the Big Ten announced the decision to play conference-only schedules in the fall of 2020, before later cancelling the season entirely. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open Conference USA play Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee.
