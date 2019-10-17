As part of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, Western Kentucky has added an additional men's basketball home game to its 2019-20 schedule.
The Hilltoppers will host Campbellsville in a regular-season competition at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at E.A. Diddle Arena as a campus-site game of the Paradise Jam event.
That brings the total of WKU men’s home games in Diddle Arena this season to 16, including three of the first four games of the regular season.
Season ticket holders will be mailed a separate ticket for the Campbellsville game in a follow-up mailing to their regular ticket booklets.
WKU has played Campbellsville frequently as an exhibition opponent but just five times as a regular-season foe, most recently in the 2015-16 season as a campus-site game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Hilltoppers have won all five regular-season matchups.
Campbellsville is the alma mater of WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, where he was a four-year letterman and got his coaching start as a student assistant. Stansbury received Campbellsville's Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999 and was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham is a Campbellsville native who played for and coached with the Tigers under his father and longtime CU coach Lou Cunningham.
Television information for the Campbellsville game is still pending.
